Social Circle football wins third straight in rout of Loganville Christian Academy

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — They are located in the same county, but as Social Circle’s 49-13 win over Loganville Christian Academy indicated Friday night at Redskins Stadium, they are world’s apart

The Lions have dropped two straight since snapping an 11-game skid, including last fall’s winless campaign, with a season-opening win.

Meanwhile, the Redskins, who have endured their own struggles over the years, are aiming for a third consecutive playoff berth, having won three of four, their best start since opening 2006 with four straight wins.

The game, which was moved to Social Circle because of a power outage near LCA late Friday afternoon, was the first between the two Walton County schools.

Social Circle put the game out of reach by halftime, and the Lions opted for a running clock in the second half, thanks to the usual list of suspects.

Senior quarterback Logan Cross passed for three touchdowns and ran for another, finishing with 156 yards passing. The running back duo of Kam Durden and Bemascio Bolden combined to rush for 182 yards, all in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Redskins held the Lions’ offense scoreless while allowing just 70 total yards.

It wasn’t all bleak for the Lions as a pair of freshmen provided a positive glimpse into the future.

First-year quarterback Ky Fryar completed 11-of-19 passes for 70 yards and scrambled 27 yards for a TD late in the fourth quarter.

Fellow freshman C.J. Dockery was the workhorse at running back and broke up the shutout by intercepting a Cross pass on the third play of the third quarter and returning it 70 yards for a score.

But it wasn’t nearly enough as Social Circle scored on four of five first-half possession.

It took the Redskins just seven plays to go up by two touchdowns. They drove 70 yards on just three plays on the opening possession, sparked by a 47-yard Bolden run on the first play from scrimmage and concluding with a 25-yard connection from Cross to Jude Nelson.

LCA fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and the Redskins scored four plays later on a 5-yard toss from Cross to Mason Moore.

The Redskins then went three-and-out on their next possession, thanks to a pair of penalties, and then fumbled away a Lions punt.

But they put together their longest drive of the night, moving 78 yards in 10 plays, culminated again by a 5-yard pass from Cross to Moore.

They added two more scores inside the final three minutes of the half. The first came on a 39-yard Durden run and the last on a 5-yard burst up the middle by Cross.

Social Circle sophomore Jammecus Hardge had a career night coming off the bench in the second half, rushing nine times for 100 yards and a pair of scores, the first on a 3-yard blast up the middle and the next from 48 yards out.

LCA will travel to Locust Grove next Friday to take on Strong Rock Christian while Social Circle (3-1) will take the week off.