Social Circle football falls to George Walton Academy football 14-7





SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — A gutsy call with a minute left to go for it on fourth down from its own 26 worked out well for George Walton Academy coach Logan Beer.

Bulldog quarterback AJ Dillard picked up two yards on a fourth-and-foot for a game-clinching first down.

The play sealed off GWA’s 14-7 win at Social Circle Friday night

“We challenged our kids at that point and it was for all the marbles. We got it,” Beer said.

The Bulldogs, now 2-1 with the win, used three quarterbacks in the matchup inter associations Friday at Redskins Stadium.

All three had solid outings.

Dillard was the leading rusher in the ground based attack with 38 rushing yards.

Starting quarterback MJ Marable threw for 33 yards on five completions and backup Jackson Wells threw the game deciding 30-yard touchdown pass to Mason Maughon in the third quarter.

Will Vaughn had two kicks to round out GWA’s scoring.

Social Circle had the first chance to score following a short punt and an 11-yard return by Jude Nelson.

The Redskins got one, first down to the GWA 25 but then stalled. A sack by Aidan Townsend, Tristen Hill and David Eberly on Redskins quarterback Sean Crews ended the threat on downs at the 28.

Following the stop, the Bulldogs cranked up their version of the box formation that features two tight ends and two H-backs.

The offense delivered a long, 20-play drive that covered 73 yards.

A big play was an offsides call against Social Circle on a fourth and short at the GWA 35. That led to more short gains until a passing situation came on the third play of the second quarter. Marable hit the pass for eight yards and a key first down at the Social Circle 19.

The Bulldogs converted their third, fourth down of the march on Zach Wolf’s 3-yard touchdown run. Vaughn added the kick for a 7-0 lead at the 7:10 mark of the second quarter.

Social Circle responded with its best drive of the half. A 17-yard run by Demascio Bolden gave Social Circle a first down at the GWA 37. The Redskins worked the ball to the 28 until settling for a 45-yard field goal by Preston Guy. The kick was short and wide and left the score at 7-0 with 2:10 left in the half.

Social Circle got the ball back with 44 seconds left but only one of Crews’ four passes was completed for seven yards as the half ended.

A four-yard punt by the Redskins made for an easy and quick drive for the Bulldogs and a two score game.

On third down from the 30, Jackson Wells came in and tossed a pass to a wide open Mason Maughon for the score. Vaughn’s kick made it 14-0 with 7:50 left in the third quarter.

Social Circle finally got going in the fourth quarter with a 66-yard drive aided by two pass interference calls against GWA.

In between those two flags, Crews completed two passes to Jude Nelson for 15 yards.

The passes set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Kam Durden with 5:59 left. Guy’s kick made it 14-7, but the Redskins would be unable to score again.

Social Circle fell to 0-3 with the loss. They were hurt by two sacks, including on the final possession.

Crews was limited to 24 total yards in total offense.