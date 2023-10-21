Social Circle football edges past Hurricanes 23-21





SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Social Circle has struggled through much of the season but found the resilience they needed at long last with a comeback win on homecoming night over Jasper County, 23-21.

Much of the success for the night was due to the kicking game, as the Redskins overcame the Purple Hurricanes via the leg of kicker Preston Guy, who nailed three field goals, including the winning score with barely a minute left, to take home the victory.

The Purple Hurricanes scored first on an 11-yard run by Jalen Stewart nearly four minutes into the game to put Jasper County up 7-0 over the Redskins.

But it did not take long for Social Circle to answer, as in less than two minutes, the Redskins had the game tied after a 31-yard touchdown run by junior James Hardgen. Preston Guy’s kick was good to even the score at seven apiece.

Early in the second quarter, Social Circle took its first lead after quarterback Sean Crews handed the ball off to Hardges who, instead of taking off downfield, hurled the ball himself to Jude Nelson for a 36-yard touchdown pass to give Social Circle a 14-7 lead after the extra point.

The two teams then traded possessions as Social Circle intercepted Jasper County on its ensuing drive, only for the 'Canes to intercept the 'Skins right back, all in less than two minutes.

Social Circle fit in one last score before halftime as Guy knocked in a 19-yard field goal with only 41 seconds left in the second quarter.

But it was not the last score of the quarter overall, just for the Redskins. Less than 20 seconds after Social Circle’s field goal, the 'Canes had their own score, a 59-yard touchdown run to narrow the score to 17-14 just before the end of the half.

Jasper County regained the advantage in the third quarter with a 76-yard touchdown run that put the Canes up by four over the Redskins.

The Redskins narrowed that Jasper lead a few minutes later as Guy once again came up clutch for Social Circle, nailing a 39-yard field goal to make the score 21-20.

Social Circle had a chance to take the lead early in the fourth quarter but the kicking game finally came up a bit short for the Redskins as they missed a 29-yard field goal to leave them down by one with 11:14 left in the game.

Yet Guy would get his shot at redemption. After the two teams traded possessions with no points, Social Circle finally drew close enough with a little over a minute left in the game to give him another shot at the goalposts and this time the ball flew true as Guy knocked through a 31-yard field goal to give Social Circle the 23-21 lead with 1:01 left in the contest.

It was all the Redskins needed to secure the win as they were able to keep the Canes from retaliating and ended Homecoming with the victory.

Social Circle’s win puts their record at 3-5 on the season overall but at 1-0 in Region 5-D1 after downing the Canes in their opening region match. Jasper County, at 5-3, nevertheless starts region play with a loss at 0-1.