Social Circle falls to 2-2 with home loss to Whitefield Academy

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. - Despite an all hands on deck effort from the Redskins, they weren't able to catch a win, 42-27 the final.

Social Circle came out looking for a bounce back after a close 34-31 loss to KIPP Academy in their previous contest.

Whitefield Academy started the game with the ball and in just two quick plays, including a 62-yard touchdown run, Whitefield led 7-0.

The Redskins offense came out for the first time, and earned a first down, but not much more. The drive ended in a punt that put Whitefield near their own 35.

For the second time out, the Redskins defense was up to the task, forcing a turnover on downs and earning the ball back again.

After a strong, methodical drive that featured some solid running up the middle, some short passes for gains and an extended downpour of yellow laundry, Bryce Murphy put away a short field goal to make the score 14-3.

In the first quarter, the offense struggled to get past the line of scrimmage and complete passes, but in the second quarter - things changed for the betterment of Social Circle fans. Quarterback Remi Farmer found his receiver Elliot Hamilton on an inside cut, which Hamilton promptly turned into a touchdown after making two defenders miss.

Whitefield Academy had 32 seconds to get down the field, and with one second left sent out the field goal unit. What looked good at first from 38-yards out ended up being just short and the Redskins escaped without a last second gut punch before the half.

The offense woke up in the second quarter, but the Social Circle defense couldn't stop the runs to the outside, and the scoreboard read 21-10 at halftime.

“The offense has done a great job all year, we just gotta find a way to fix the slow starts and stop spotting the other teams points,” said Head Coach Robert Patton.

The third quarter opened with punts being traded, which was actually a good thing, given the defensive struggles in the first half.

The defense was stout to start the third and as the game progressed the offense got hotter and hotter. On the Redskins second drive of the quarter, Farmer found the outside angle and broke off about a 20-yard run to get down to the 4-yard-line. Then Jayden Fears muscled his way into the endzone, 21-17 Whitefield Academy.

Whitefield’s offense was quick to respond, using their two-minute offense to make the score 28-17 with 2:08 left in the third. That's how the score would stay heading into the fourth.

A strong drive featuring running backs Fears and Christian Paggett taking turns muscling their way down the field was stinted in the RedZone around the 14-yard-line. Freshman kicker Bryce Murphy improved to two for two from outside the arc early in the fourth.

The next drive had Redskins fans breathing a huge sigh of relief. A 71-yard touchdown run was called back thanks to a holding call. Unfortunately for the Redskins, the drive still ended in seven more for the Wolfpack. The score was 35-20 with 6:31 to go.

Coach Patton said, “we've gotta improve on our open field tackling, but that running back is one of the best in the state.”

Fortunately, Social Circle would still get a chance to score quick and have all of their timeouts left. Or so they thought, the Wolfpack kicked a high ball on the ensuing kickoff and recovered it just outside of the Redskins redzone. Already a two score game, the defense could not afford to give up anything else.

“There was a lack of communication and a bad bounce away from our deep guy,” said Coach Patton.

With 4:07 remaining, Social Circle trailed 42-20. A big kickoff return got the crowd going, but it wasn't nearly enough to incite belief in a favorable outcome.

Paggett found the end zone on a 21-yard run with 2:59 to go, but it was still a two-score game, 42-27.

The Redskins continued to fight, but they ran out of time in this one; the final score was 42-27 and the loss streak extended to two.

Social Circle has a bye next week, but will need to be ready to face a Utopian Academy squad that's 2-2 at best, depending on the result of their Saturday matchup against Woodson. Either way, a 1-0 start in region play would be nothing short of massive; nobody wants to start region play behind the 8-ball.