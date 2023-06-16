Social Circle baseball camp continues growth

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Social Circle’s baseball camp saw an uptick in participation once again. Over 60 children registered and enjoyed the three-day, third annual baseball camp.

All participants were led through a series of drills to help teach them the basics of baseball.

They went through the different infield, outfield, baserunning, hitting, bunting and pitching stations during the camp.

To help teach them the ins and outs of baseball were 18 high school varsity players, which featured players who recently graduated from Social Circle in late May.

Redskins head coach Kevin Dawks as well as six other varsity coaches assisted with the week’s events.

On the final day of the camp, the participants took a break from baseball and enjoyed playing games of dodge ball and wiffle ball.

This year’s camp was open to children ages five to 12 years old.