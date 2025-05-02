'Skins suffer stunner from Vidalia in the Sweet 16

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The powerhouse season for the Redskins ended in the Sweet 16 on Thursday as Social Circle was swept by the 20-seeded Vidalia Indians.

Both games were close, but Social Circle came out on the losing end of both contests. One of the big reasons was the Vidalia pitching staff, that kept the ‘Skins from mounting comebacks on both occasions.

Game One

In the opening innings of game one, the Indians found a way to get to pitcher Caden Richardson.

A pair of RBI groundouts in the second inning put the Indians ahead by two, and they added one more in the third frame on a sacrifice fly from Ryan Brantley.

Social Circle managed a few singles and a walk through the opening innings, but it was not until the fourth that the Redskins pushed their first run home.

After Richardson singled to open the inning, Cooper Davis laced a line drive into the left-center gap. The hit moved Richardson to third, but Davis was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double.

In the next at-bat, Lucas Langley sent a RBI single into right field for the team’s first run of the series.

After an RBI groundout from Barrett Bramlett, Brayden Allen singled into right field to tie the game at 3-3.

The two teams stayed neck-and-neck at 3-3 for the remainder of regulation, which meant the fans at Burks Field were going to be treated to extra innings.

However, as soon as the extra began, Vidalia broke it open.

With two runners on base, Brantley scored both on a two-run double to left-center. In the ensuing at-bat, Henry Adams scored Brantley on an RBI single.

Richardson managed to get the strike out to escape the inning, but the Redskins were in need of a big rally if they wanted to win the series opener.

With starter Jackson Berry still on the mound for Vidalia in the bottom of the eighth, he pitched a one-two-three frame to give the Indians the win in game one.

The Redskins out-hit Vidalia in the contest, but were unable to capitalize with runners on base.

Richardson pitched the full eight innings and allowed five earned runs on seven hits. The senior struck out seven in what was the final pitching outing of his Redskins’ career.

At the plate, Ian Miller came through with a three-hit performance in the loss. Allen and Langley finished with two hits apiece.

Game Two

In what was a do-or-die game for Social Circle, Vidalia’s Veer Patel pitched a gem to close out the series.

Patel no-hit the Redskins through seven innings as he struck out 10 batters.

Gehrig Knapp started the game for Social Circle and only allowed two earned runs through five innings of work. The senior allowed four walks but also struck out four batters.

The only runs of the game came early on for the Indians.

After a leadoff single from Eion Ryals, Patel scored him on an RBI double. Later in the frame, Berry singled to score Gabe Cleghon to make it a 2-0 lead.

Social Circle managed to get a pair of walks off Patel in the second and seventh innings, but Redskins were unable to bring either run home.

Historic season

Despite losing multiple key seniors from a year ago, the Redskins still managed to produce a 30-win season in 2025 to accompany a Region 4A-Division I title.

Sophomore Ian Miller posted a .480 average on the year as he proved to be a welcomed addition to the Social Circle lineup as an everyday player.

Allen and Luke Cross followed with averages of .440 and .420, respectively.

With the season concluded, the Redskins will now enter the offseason as they will see the departure of seniors such as Cross, Langley, Richardson, Knapp and Cooper Duncan.