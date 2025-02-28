'Skins ride big fourth inning to win over Banks County

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Redskins continued their hot start in 2025 with a win 7-6 over Banks County at home on Thursday.

After a break-out inning in the fourth, Social Circle fought off the surging Leopards lineup in the final frames to win and stay undefeated at 8-0.

Social Circle’s Caden Richardson took the mound to start the game, but Banks County got to the Redskins’ senior early.

After a pair of strikeouts and a pair of hit batsmen to start the game, Chase Morrison drew a walk before Holden Thomas scored the game’s first run on an RBI infield single.

In the ensuing at-bat, Richardson plunked Warren Leftwich with the bases loaded to make it a 2-0 lead for Banks County.

Richardson escaped the jam with his third strikeout of the opening inning, but the Leopards’ bats had them ahead early.

Thomas started the game off for Banks County and had success through the first few innings. Outside of a hit and a walk, Thomas went through the Redskins’ lineup unscathed his first go-around.

Banks County got back in the score column in the top of the fourth inning on a RBI double from Gaven Sears.

Sears put a charge into it and sent the ball deep over Barrett Bramlett’s head in center field to the wall to score Gatlin Green and Owen Miller, who were both hit by pitches to start the inning.

The two-run knock from Sears put Banks County ahead 4-0 as the Leopards seemed to have it all going their way.

However, one inning changed everything.

By the end of the fourth frame, Social Circle found themselves with a 6-4 lead.

The inning began with a slew of base-hits that was jump started by a double from Luke Cross.

In the following at-bat, Richardson helped himself out with an RBI single into center field.

After a double from Lucas Langley put two runners in scoring position, Cooper Davis scored one on a single into left field.

Back-to-back RBI knocks from Bramlett and Allen tied the game at 4-4, but Social Circle was not done.

With two runners still on, Cooper Duncan hit a looper into center field that fell for a base hit that allowed both players to score.

Duncan’s single gave the Redskins a commanding 6-4 lead after the big fourth inning.

Even with the momentum on the Redskins’ side, the Leopards still found a way to answer with just one swing.

Following a single from Sears, Cam Cooper hit a 3-0 pitch well over the left field wall for a no-doubt, game-tying home run off Social Circle’s Zach Smallwood.

Banks County looked to do more damage in the frame as Judd Schmakel doubled in the next at-bat, but Smallwood managed to get back-to-back strikeouts to leave the inning with a tie.

Social Circle's Zach Smallwood(3) pitching in the later innings of the Redskins win over Banks County. Smallwood struck out four batters through 2.2 innings of work. - photo by Cassie Jones | The Covington News



The strikeouts from Smallwood seemed to spark a rally for the Redskins as Jake Blakenship gave Social Circle the lead back on just the second pitch of the ensuing frame.

Blankenship sent a ball far down the right field line to the wall for a triple. However, an awry relay throw from the outfield resulted in an error which allowed Blankenship to score from third base.

Ultimately, the costly error brought in the run that cost Banks County the game.

In the top of the seventh, Smallwood struck out a pair of batters en route to earning the win over the Leopards.

Richardson ended his day with 4.1 innings on the mound that saw the senior allow four earned runs but strike out five batters.

Smallwood earned the winning pitcher honors for Thursday as he went 2.2 innings of work with two earned runs and four strikeouts.

Eight different Redskins came away with hits in the win over Banks County.

Brayden Allen was the only player in the Social Circle lineup with a pair of hits as he finished two-for-four with an RBI. Duncan ended the day with a team-leading two RBIs.

For Banks County, the stats were led by Sears, who ended his day with a three-for-three line with two RBIs and two runs. Thomas ended the day with a pair of hits.

Social Circle will look to complete the season sweep over the Leopards as the two teams face off at Banks County Friday, Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m.