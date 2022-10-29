Six touchdown passes from Logan Cross push Social Circle past Oglethorpe County

LEXINGTON, Ga. — It wasn’t a perfect night for Social Circle, but it was good enough to give the Redskins a convincing 48-12 road win at Oglethorpe County Friday night — their third straight win and seventh for the season.

The Redskins gave up a 70-yard kickoff return to start Friday’s Region 5-A battle against Oglethorpe, but the Redskins dominated the rest of the way.

Social Circle, which improved to 7-2 overall and 2-0 in region play, got six touchdown passes from quarterback Logan Cross in the first half as the Redskins constructed a 34-6 halftime lead.

Cross, who came into Friday’s game with nearly 1,600 passing yards for the season, hit Jude Nelson, DaShon Hyman and Phillip Baynes Jr. for three of those scores.

Oglethorpe County’s Darius Heard ran the opening kickoff back, and quarterback Will Sampson scored on a short touchdown run in the fourth quarter to complete the Patriots’ scoring.

Social Circle will finish the regular season at 7:30 p.m. next Friday hosting undefeated and No. 1 ranked Prince Avenue for the region championship.

The Wolverines defeated Jasper County 62-6 on Friday and are 2-0 in the region. Oglethorpe County (5-4, 0-2) will travel to Jasper County next Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.