Six Social Circle track and field competitors qualify for state meet with solid performances at sectionals

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — Social Circle’s track and field squads traveled to East Laurens in Dublin on May 6 at the state sectionals. At the end of that meet, the Redskins had six qualifiers for the big stage this week.

Jada Hyman led the way for the Lady Redskins. She took home first place honors with a 58.44 finish in the 400-meter dash along with her second place finish (25.61) in the 200-meter run.

The girls’ 4x400-meter relay finished fourth (4:25.22), too.

CJ Melay of the boys team finished second in the 400-meter dash with his 51.18 finish.

DaShon Hyman also advanced, too, with a fourth place finish in the 200-meter (22.75).

Finally, Phillip Baynes Jr., placed fourth in the triple jump (42-6).

Head coach Tim Kemp was proud to see his team perform at a high level.

“The girls have set personal records all season in their individual events but on Saturday they ran personal best times in both relays and also set a new school record in the 4x400 relay eclipsing the old mark by over 10 seconds,” Kemp said. “The young men also managed to set a new school record in the 4x400 relay.”

Now, the Redskins will move on to compete at the state meet from May 11-13 at Barron Stadium in Rome.