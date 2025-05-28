Richardson signs to Wake Tech after strong senior season for Social Circle

On Wednesday, Social Circle senior Caden Richardson penned his letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Wake Technical Community College.

Richardson was the next in a long line of Redskins that have moved on the next level, and the senior did so in a ceremony held in the Social Circle gym.

For the senior, Wednesday’s moment was long-awaited.

“It was amazing, I have wanted to play college baseball ever since I started,” Richardson said. “Being able to live it out [and] sign, it was great.”

Although the thought of playing college baseball has been a goal for a long time, Richardson began to see it come to fruition during his high school career.

“Really, it was after my freshman year,” Richardson said. “I came in and was put on the JV. I just kept working and quickly got put up to varsity and I just really had a phenomenal year that year and I was like, ‘Yeah, maybe I can make something of this.’”

When it came time to make the decision, Richardson’s interactions with the coaches at Wake Tech led to him signing.

“[It was] the coaches,” Richardson said. “I really love the coaches, I think they can definitely help me out and we will have a great time. And the area of Raleigh, it’s just beautiful. It felt like home.”

Richardson’s signing came after what was his best individual season along with what was the program’s highest win-total in history.

As a senior, Richardson batted .338 with a .468 on-base percentage. On the mound, Richardson led the team with 61.1 innings pitched along with a team-best 2.05 earned run average among the starters.

Richardson helped lead the Redskins to a program-best 30 wins in 2025.

With his final season behind him, Richardson tabbed his final run with the Redskins as his favorite.

“We went 30-4, region champs, I could not have asked for much more. I love these guys that I played with,” Richardson said.

With a move to North Carolina next up for the senior, Richardson shared what he is ready for the most when it comes to college baseball.

“Just the atmosphere,” Richardson said. “You see it on TV, they're all energetic. It seems fun to me, I like to be energetic.”