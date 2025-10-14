Redskins leaning on strong run game in quest for another region title

The Redskins are in the midst of another push for a region title, and it has been on the back of a stout run game to say the least.

After years in which the Social Circle backfield was highlighted by just one name with the likes Kam Durden in 2023 and Jaylen Victor in 2024, this season has been quite the opposite.

In fact, it has been a combination of five names. All of them see the field, and all of them make an impact for head coach Rob Patton.

In early August after a preseason scrimmage win, Patton complimented his running back room that he referred to as the deepest group of backs he has had during his tenure.

“The good thing is that we finally have competition there,” Patton said. “It's not a one man show. One guy makes a play and the next guy steps up

With lofty expectations, the group has delivered and then some.

Through seven games, the room has totaled over 1,400 yards and has been responsible for 28 touchdowns.

There are many players in the mix, but the room has been led by juniors Kayden Fears and Christian Paggett.

Fears has the team-lead in carries, yards and touchdowns as he has been the main man in the room.

Even with the success of his fellow junior, Paggett has proven to be just as important.

While Fears plays more of a physical role, Paggett possesses the home run ability to take it to the house any time he touches the ball.

Paggett’s 5.6 yards per carry lead all backs.

King Box is another player in the room that has made an impact in the recent stretch of region games.

The senior has received increased carries in Social Circle’s last two games and he has come through with back-to-back games with over 50 rushing yards.

Box was responsible for three touchdowns over that same span.

As the three upperclassmen have shined, freshman Quentavious Smith has shown flashes as the team’s No. 4 back and perhaps the starter of the future.

The carries have been here and there for Smith, who is a bruiser as the team’s biggest back at 5-foot-10 190 pounds, and the freshman has still found a way to score three touchdowns this year — two of those have come in each of the last two region games for the Redskins.

With four successful backs in the room, Social Circle's run game would not be complete without the dual-threat presence of quarterback Remi Farmer.

Farmer, who is only a junior, has stepped into the quarterback role seamlessly for Patton this season.

Ranked third on the team in carries, Farmer has accounted for 314 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

One part of Farmer’s game that translates the best is his decision making when leaving the pocket — Farmer averages 11.6 yards per carry when takes off to run.

In the team’s most recent win over McNair, it showed how the run game was simply all it needed.

Social Circle won 56-17 and only threw the ball three times as 354 rushing yards did all the damage.

With Farmer in the mix, the Redskins have the run game to compete every Friday. The team will look to keep it that way as they are three wins away from back-to-back region crowns.