Redskins have success at Class A-Division I Sectionals

COCHRAN, Ga. — The Social Circle track and field program is having a historic year, and it has been spearheaded by senior sprinter Jada Hyman.

Hyman helped the Lady Redskins to their first-ever region title last month and placed first in the 200-meter and 400-meter finals at sectionals over the weekend.

After qualifying for this year’s Class 1A, Division I state meet, Hyman could become the first Social Circle athlete to win four straight state championships. She would do so in the 400-meter event.

“She continues to outperform the field of competitors she has competed against,” Redskins’ head coach Tim Kemp said. “She has created a legacy here parallel to what some of the wrestlers have established, and we are so proud of what she has accomplished the past four years at Social Circle.”

This year's Class 1A, Division I state meet will be held at Rome High School later this week. Qualifying heats will be held on Friday, and the final rounds will be Saturday.

Other Lady Redskin athletes joining Hyman at state will be Sophia Fontenot, Brielle Price, Maloni Hundley, Ayvah Beckles, Taylor Key and Taylor Himes.

Fontenot will compete in the long jump, 200-meter dash and 100-meter dash after qualifying for all three at sectionals. Her highest finish was fourth in the long jump.

Price will be joining Hyman in the 400-meter event after finishing right behind her in second place last Friday. She will also compete for a state title in the triple jump event.

Hundley's seventh-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles was also enough to punch her ticket to state.

Himes and Key will compete with Hyman and Price in the 4x400 meter state relay after the group finished first overall at sectionals. Beckles and Fontenot will do the same after they also finished first in the 4x200 meter sectional relay finals.

On the boys side, CJ Scott, the No. 1 ranked 400-meter sprinter in Class 1A, Division I, will look to help the Redskins' scoring.

Scott qualified to run in the state's 200-meter event along with the 400-meter, and he is also a part of the 4x400 meter relay team that broke the school record at sectionals by almost five seconds.

His relay teammates, Derrick White, Quenton Ervin and AJ Bailey, qualified for individual events, too.

White will be competing in the state's 400-meter race and long jump event, and Bailey will run the 200-meter and 400-meter races.

Ervin will do the same in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, as well as run with Taven Branch, Jaylen Victor and Deven Usand in the 4x100 meter relay.

All of these Social Circle athletes will be on the bus headed to Rome early Friday morning to get ready for the state championships. Qualifying events start at 9 a.m., and with good enough scores, athletes will try for a trophy on Day 2.