PRESEASON BLITZ '25: Patton and the Redskins look to improve even after region title

Last year, Coach Rob Patton’s Social Circle Redskins proved that they could bring home a region championship.

This year, Social Circle’s rallying cry is a simple one: Believe.

Believe not only that they can win a second straight region title, but also push their team even deeper into the playoffs than last year’s early exit. The region championship instilled confidence in the Redskins, and that belief is at the heart of their offseason preparation.

In the 2024 season, Social Circle finished with a 7-4 overall record and a first-round playoff loss in the Class A Division I bracket. Their postseason run was cut short after a tough 41-16 defeat to Bleckley County.

Despite that, the Redskins dominated their region, finishing with a 5-1 record in Region 4. Their only blemish in region play was a heartbreaking overtime loss to Jasper County — a game that still lingers in the minds of players and coaches alike. Those five wins secured the program’s first region championship since 2005.

“That was a huge stepping stone for us, getting that region title,” Patton said. “But also just expressing to them — right after that, we had a letdown and kind of dropped the ball in the playoffs. So just preaching that the championship and competing for that every year should now be the standard. We're focused on making new waves and pushing further into December and the state playoffs.”

With last season's success has come change. The Redskins graduated several key players from the 2024 squad, including standout contributors Sawyer Parr, Jude Nelson, and Jaylen Victor — all of whom played critical roles in securing the title.

Their absence opens the door for new leadership — and new faces, Including junior quarterback Remi Farmer, who takes over under center following the graduation of Luke Cross. Farmer has already impressed during offseason workouts, and Patton believes he is poised to lead the offense in 2025.

“Really proud of our Remi Farmer, our junior quarterback,” Patton said. “He's done a really good job taking the reins of the offense and also leading the team.”

Farmer will have weapons to work with. One of those is senior wide receiver Elliot Hamilton, who has emerged not only as a go-to target on the field but also as a vocal leader in the locker room. Hamilton believes in the talent and grit of this year’s squad.

“The amount of athletes we have, our mindsets,” Hamilton said. “I feel like this team is a lot tougher than the previous teams we’ve had.”

The 2025 schedule provides opportunities for revenge. Three of Social Circle’s four losses last season — including to Warren County and Whitfield Academy — are rematches in the early, non-region part of the season. The Redskins open with Warren County on Aug. 22 and face Whitfield Academy on Sept. 5. Those games will be a measuring stick for how much the team has grown since last fall.

Region play begins on Sept. 19 against Utopian Academy — a matchup the Redskins won handily last year by a score of 65-6. However, the most anticipated region showdown comes on Oct. 17, when Social Circle travels to Jasper County in a highly anticipated rematch that could have major title implications.

In addition to Farmer and Hamilton, Patton named several other players he’s excited to see step up in 2025, including senior linemen Nick Morrell and Cory Moore. These players are expected to provide experience, energy, and leadership for the Redskins

Moore, a first team All-Region player, said that his drive comes from knowing that the Redskins could have a target on their back this season as reigning region champions.

“[We] have to stay hungry,” Moore said. “We’re top dogs. Everybody wants our spot, so we can’t let nobody take our spot.”

With younger players stepping up to lead the Redskins even deeper into the playoffs, Social Circle isn’t just aiming to repeat as region champions- they’re aiming to redefine the program’s standard.

“We want to become the team that competes for — and eventually wins — state championships,” Patton said. “Getting them to believe in each other, and in our chances to succeed, that’s the biggest thing.”