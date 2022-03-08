PREP SOCCER: Social Circle boys, girls soccer teams off to dominant starts

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Both Social Circle soccer programs have hit the ground running into the 2022 season. With a combined record of 17-3 along with a 8-2 record in Region 8A-Public, each team has seemed to hit its stride.

Social Circle Redskins

The Redskins currently stand at 8-2 with a 4-1 region record.

Of the seven wins, Social Circle has shut out five of its opponents along with two mercy-rule victories.

Leading the way for the Redskins has been Stetson Evans who has scored 10 goals on the season with Jed Stapp coming in second with seven goals scored along with Cambyl Johnson, Aidan Garner and Jordan Leigh who have recorded six goals apiece.

Ethan Knight and Drake Wilkerson lead the team in assists with five and four on the year, respectively.

According to head coach James Corasaniti, the team’s success has nothing to do with what makes the statistic book.

“The team is bought into doing the little things right,” Corasaniti said. “We have won some close games by the other team making small mistakes. The team is still coming together.”

Lady Redskins

The girls team for Social Circle has an identical overall record of 9-1. The Lady Redskins’ lone loss on the year, though, came in region action losing 5-4 at Commerce on Feb. 7.

Other than that match, however, the Lady Redskins have hardly been challenged.

In six of the team’s nine wins, Social Circle has shut out its opponents with four of the shutout victories resulting in mercy rules. The Lady Redskins have been led by a high-scoring offense. Peyton Brooks leads the team with 37 total goals scored with Tess Preston coming in second with 31 goals. Preston also has a team-high 16 assists on the season, too. Head coach Heather Richardson credited the team’s camaraderie as a huge factor in this year’s success.

“We work well together, we have talented players and we understand how far hard work can take us,” Richardson said.

“I am proud of this entire team because of their effort and teamwork.”