PREP SOCCER: Lady Redskins down Commerce for state title

MACON, Ga. — The Social Circle Lady Redskins rose to the occasion time and time again on Tuesday to down region foe Commerce 6-4 in overtime and capture the 2022 Class A-Public championship at Five Star Stadium in Macon.

There were many ups and downs in Tuesday’s match. Every moment, though, led to the biggest one in the first overtime period.

After not leading at all in the match, Kaylee Connell was fouled in the penalty box, giving Social Circle a penalty kick.

With six minutes left in the first overtime, Tess Preston made the most of the opportunity netting the penalty kick and gave the Lady Redskins their definitive lead of the night.

Social Circle’s cherry on top came from Peyton Brooks who netted her fourth goal of the match with a minute remaining in the second overtime. Brooks’ goal officially sealed the deal for the Lady Redskins.

Tuesday’s state title win caps off a 2022 campaign in which the Lady Redskins went 23-1, 13-1 in Region 8A-Public and earned the Region 8A-Public championship, too.

This story will be updated later with quotes from coaches and players. Check back here at covnews.com for more on this story.

