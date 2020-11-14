By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
PREP FOOTBALL: 'Skins stay alive
Social Circle FB
Social Circle will roll into its Week 3 matchup against Walnut Grove with high spirits after Friday night's last-second victory over Providence Christian. - Brett Fowler | The Walton Tribune

HIAWASSEE, Ga. — Social Circle is one step closer to snapping a decade-long playoff drought after defeating Towns County, 34-27, on Friday night to move to 3-6 overall and 1-3 in Region 8-A Public play.

The Redskins got on the board first with a touchdown in the first quarter. They added another touchdown in the second quarter, but Town County was able to answer with a touchdown of its own to lead it at 14-7 going into halftime.

Things got wild in the third when Social Circle put up two touchdowns while Towns added two of its own, but missed the extra point attempts.

Both team added touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but Social Circle was able to hold on for the win.

A win over Greene County next week would give Social Circle its first state playoff berth since 2009.