PREP FOOTBALL: 'Skins face another tough test

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Social Circle will face the second of a trio of games in a top-loaded region schedule Friday night.

After falling to ninth-ranked and unbeaten Washington-Wilkes last Friday, the Redskins (2-4, 0-1) must go on the road to face one of the premiere Class A programs in the state in Lincoln County (3-2).

Under legendary coach Larry Campbell, who led the school’s football program for 42 years, Lincoln won 11 state titles and 33 region championships. He stepped down in 2013 with 477 wins, tops in Georgia and third most nationally. The Red Devils haven’t won another title — state or region — since.

Lincoln hired former Vidalia coach Lee Chomskis to take the reins of the team, the school’s third head man since Campbell left.

The Red Devils’ previously scheduled game against Towns County, which would have been their region opener, was cancelled due to COVID-19.