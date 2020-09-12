PREP FOOTBALL: Redskins weather the Storm for first win

LILBURN, Ga. — It came a week later than Social Circle was hoping for, but the Social Circle High School football team picked up its first win under head coach Rob Patton with a 31-28 win over Providence Christian Friday night to move to 1-1 on the season.

It came down to a field goal to win it, but Aaron Aune knocked in a 22-yarder to win it for Social Circle.

The Redskins stuck first in the contest with a 7-yard touchdown run by QJ Smith. However, the point after try went wide left leaving Social Circle up 6-0 with 4:29 left to play in the first quarter.

Providence answered with a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Connor Jones midway through the first quarter. The Storm went for two and successfully completed the try with a pass from Jones to Skylar Jordan.

Social Circle gave up two more points with 2:55 left in the first half when a bad snap sailed through the endzone for a safety.

Providence added another touchdown just before the half when Jones found Jordan again, this time for six. The 2-point try was no good leaving the score at 16-6 in favor of the Storm heading into halftime.

Social Circle got the ball to start the second half and that’s when the fireworks really began.

The Redskins were forced to punt away their first possession of the second half, but Providence muffed the put and Social recovered it at the Storm 23-yard line. Socia Circle punched it in with a 5-yard pass from Logan Cross to Eric Taylor.

However, Providence answered quickly with a 25-yard passing touchdown from Jones to Clemente Mesian.

Providence kicked an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff and recovered it at the Redskins’ 39-yard line. The Storm capped off the drive with a 1-yard TD run by Jones.

But Social Circle came back with a haymaker of its own when Cross found KJ Reid on a screen for a 80-yard TD pass. The 2-point try was good cutting the Storm lead to 7.

After another Providence punt, Social Circle tied the ballgame with an 11-yard run by Smith.

Social Circle forced a turnover on downs with just over two minutes to play. The Redskins took the ball at their own 20 yard and drive down to the Providence 5-yard line before the offense stalled out. Social Circle line up for the 22-yard field goal and knocked it in with just 0:02 left to play.

Social Circle recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff as time expired to seal the win.

The Redskins host cross-county rival Walnut Grove next week.