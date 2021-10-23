PREP FOOTBALL: Redskins upset Commerce for road region win

By Chris Starrs - Athens Banner-Herald





COMMERCE, Ga. — Social Circle got an old monkey off its back Friday night as the Redskins defeated Commerce 28-19 in a key Region 8-A Public game at Tiger Field at Ray Lamb Stadium.

Friday marked the first time Social Circle (4-4, 1-2) had ever won in Commerce and it snapped a nine-game winning streak the Tigers (5-3, 2-1) held, dating back to 2005, when the Redskins won 31-21 at home. Commerce holds a 16-3 all-time edge over Social Circle, dating back to 1986.

After Commerce got on the board early in the first quarter on a 3-yard run by Jaiden Daniels, Social Circle took advantage of Tiger turnovers to take a 14-7 halftime lead. The Redskins’ Amarion Russell scored on a 19-yard run with 7:32 remaining in the second quarter and three minutes later, Mason Moore picked off a Tigers’ pitchout attempt and rambled 58 yards for a touchdown.

Before the end of the half, Commerce drove to the Redskins’ 20-yard line but lost a fumble, preventing the scoring opportunity.

With just two minutes gone in the third quarter, Russell connected with Moore on a 20-yard scoring strike to put Social Circle up 21-7. The two teams spent most of the quarter going back and forth before Commerce quarterback Trey Garnto scored on a 4-yard option keeper to pull the Tigers to within 21-13 with 33 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Redskins answered almost immediately as Russell hit K.J. Reid on a 17-yard touchdown pass, taking a 28-13 advantage with 11 minutes remaining.

With 7:30 left in the game, Commerce scored again on a 2-yard run by Garnto, completing the scoring for the evening. In the second half, Social Circle blocked a point-after attempt by Commerce’s Ivy Tolbert and stopped a 2-point conversion attempt on the Tigers’ last touchdown.

The Redskins will host Towns County at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Redskins Field. Commerce will host Washington-Wilkes at 7:30 p.m. Friday.