PREP FOOTBALL: Redskins earn All-Region honors

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. - The Social Circle Redskins football team received exciting news on Sunday, Nov. 14.

Seven members of the 2021 football team were voted onto the First Team All-Region team for Region 8A-Public.

On offense, quarterback Logan Cross made it on the First-Team offense. Additionally, Cross was also voted as Offensive Player of the Year.

During his junior campaign, Cross completed 61% of his passes for 2,213 yards, 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Two of Cross’ favorite targets also made an appearance.

K.J. Reid was voted to the first team with 668 yards receiving and five touchdown receptions. Mason Moore compiled 518 receiving yards and caught eight touchdowns.

A.J. Vinson was voted to the first team as an offensive lineman.

Defensively, the Redskins had three players recognized.

Defensive lineman Jaxon Ethridge, linebacker Tucker Cleary and defensive back Phillip Baynes made it to the Region 8A-Public First-Team defense.

Ethridge recorded 66 tackles as well as five tackles for loss. Baynes, meanwhile, had 83 tackles and one interception.

Lastly, Cleary led the way with 117 tackles, two tackles for loss and one interception.