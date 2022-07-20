PREP FOOTBALL: ​​Cross ready to step in as Redskins’ senior leader

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — As an untested freshman thrown into the fray of varsity competition, Social Circle quarterback Logan Cross was a loose cannon, passing for nearly 1,500 yards but with as many interceptions (10) as touchdowns.

But three years later, entering his fourth and final season as the starting Redskins signal caller, he’s developed into a laser-guided missile.

Cross led Walton County in passing during the past two years, compiling over 3,000 yards during the regular seasons. But more impressively, he connected on 38 TD passes with just nine interceptions.

“As a freshman, I was just learning the basics,” Cross said. “Then my sophomore year, I was trying to add some things here and there. Last year, I felt like I had been in the offense and could do things to confuse the defense.”

As a grizzled veteran with a firm grasp of Social Circle’s “Air Raid” offense, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound senior is set to carpet bomb opposing defenses.

“No doubt, he’s gotten better every year,” said Redskins head coach Rob Patton, who inherited the quarterback when he took over the program in 2020. “The biggest difference this year is physical. He’s really gotten after it in the weight room and put on about 20 pounds.”

The added bulk should be helpful when he’s flushed out of the pocket and forced to run.

He’s still expected to do most of his damage standing tall in the pocket and connecting with a deep group of receivers.

Gone is K.J. Reid, the county’s leading pass catcher last fall. But left behind is his longtime best friend Mason Moore, who was Walton County’s second leading receiver, Dashon Hyman, the county’s sixth-best receiver, and Philip Baynes, who won state titles in track this past spring.

“I’ve played with most of those guys since we were little,” Cross said. “We really worked together well and know what each other are going to do.”

While winning a region title is at the top of his list of team goals this fall, Cross also has an eye toward the future and extending his career at the next level.

While he’s gotten some looks from some smaller schools, he knows an impressive senior tape will expand his options.

“I’ve talked to some schools, but what they really want to see is my senior film,” Cross said.

Cross believes he has a 3,000-yard season in him, which should include enough highlights to turn some heads.



