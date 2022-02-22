PREP BASKETBALL: REDSKINS ROLL

COMMERCE, Ga. — After the Redskins rolled through the regular season, winning their Region 8-A public games by an average of 35 points, the league tournament seemed to be a foregone conclusion.

And it was as they swept a pair of games to take the region’s top seed into the state tournament.

They defeated Commerce 86-53 in the semifinals and Towns County 69-39 in the finals to remain unbeaten on the season.

Now, Social Circle begins its quest for history, trying to become the first boys team from Walton County to win a state title.

They are ranked No. 1 by MaxPreps and No. 4 by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

They will host Atlanta Classical Academy, the fourth seed out of Region 6A-Public on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m., to begin the state playoffs.

Lady Redskins

For the first time in six years, the Lady Redskins are back in the state tournament. They entered the Region 8-A public tournament as a three seed and will be the same at state.

A 35-28 win over Washington-Wilkes in the first round of the region tournament secured the berth.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Lady Redskins traveled to Trion High School, the Region 6A-Public runner-up, in round one of the state playoffs.

Correspondent David Johnson contributed to this report



