PREP BASEBALL: Redskins send message in playoff run

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The 2022 campaign wasn’t flawless for the Social Circle baseball team. The Redskins endured nine regular season losses, four of which came in the final two weeks of the season.

Those four losses caused the Redskins to be dropped from the top of Region 8A-Public all the way down to third in the region. As a result, Social Circle entered the Class A-Public state playoff bracket as a three seed and causing it to be on the road for the entire postseason.

The Redskins seemed to bounce back once the postseason began, though.

In the playoffs, Social Circle went on the road to defeat Trion, sweep Wilcox County and win over ACE Charter. Its season ultimately came to an end once Charlton County swept the Redskins on May 16, eliminating Social Circle from playoff action.

However, head coach Kevin Dawkins believes his team’s advancement to the Final Four and winning three road series sent a statewide message.

“We earned a lot of people’s respect,” Dawkins said. “I firmly believe that Social Circle, in the future, is not sneaking up on anybody. They know we’re here. They’re going to prepare for us, which is a good thing. That’s what I want. It means we’ve got a good team and a good program.”

A few special occasions occurred in 2022 for the Redskins.

First, this year’s team became the first one in program history to win 20 regular season games. And, while they were swept in the Final Four, the Redskins’ appearance that deep in the playoffs was the first in program history, too.

Upon reflection of all the Redskins accomplished, Dawkins expressed his pride in the players.

“I can’t be prouder of how the players responded,” Dawkins said. “They didn’t complain or hang their heads. They just kept pushing and kept grinding.”

Now, with the season over for the Redskins, they’ll look to summer workouts and all preparation for the 2023 season.

Heading into the summer, this year’s team will lose only one senior. All other players will be returning with a good portion of the roster being seniors next year.

Dawkins said having veteran players will be a boost for the Redskins in 2023.

“All these juniors who made this run to the Final Four also went to the Sweet Sixteen as sophomores,” Dawkins said. “You can’t replicate that experience. So I think, moving forward, we have a really good group of seniors that are going to be able to show these underclassmen and say ‘This is what it takes to make a run. Here’s what it takes to make the Final Four.’ I’m excited about next year and beyond.”



