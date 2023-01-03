Mehki Butts inks deal to officially join Carthage College football next fall

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Mehki Butts was one of thousands of athletes to sign a national letter of intent to play football on Early National Signing Day, recognized on Dec. 21.

During a ceremony held in Social Circle High School’s media center, Butts inked his scholarship to play college football at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The moment was surreal for Butts.

“It feels good signing today,” Butts said. “It feels like I accomplished a long time dream of mine.”

Butts’ signing comes two years after he decided not to play football his freshman and sophomore seasons. But, he did play his junior and senior years with the Redskins.

In his senior year, Butts was third on his team with 59 total tackles. He also had 14 tackles for loss. Butts found his way to opposing quarterbacks with 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries.

Butts was a hungry, 5-foot-11, 200-pound linebacker for the Redskins, too. Of the three fumbles he forced, Butts recovered all of them to help set up Social Circle’s offense.

According to Butts, he’ll miss playing for the Redskins after he graduates in May.

“Coach [Rob] Patton guided me a long way and taught me a lot of stuff,” Butts said.

Once he graduates high school, Butts will travel 840 miles to become a member of the Carthage College Torchies. When he arrives on campus, Butts also plans to major in either business or sport management.

Butts has great excitement with the next step of his career being just around the corner.

“I’ve always had a strong support system,” Butts said. “I can’t wait to get started with whatever is next for me.”



