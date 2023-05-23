Lamarius Jackson inks NLI with Coastal Alabama-South

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — On Friday, May 12, Lamarius Jackson solidified the continuation of his basketball career. Jackson signed his national letter of intent with Coastal Alabama-South.

Social Circle High School hosted the ceremony inside its media center with Jackson’s family members, friends, coaches and teammates present.

Throughout his Redskin career, Jackson recorded some impressive statistics.

Jackson was part of Social Circle’s Final Four run his junior season and was crucial in the Redskins’ back-to-back region championships the past two seasons as well.

In his senior campaign, Jackson averaged 22.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 3.8 assists per game. Jackson’s numbers earned him Player of the Year honors from Region 5A-Division I, too.

Later, Jackson was named to The Georgia Basketball Coaches Association’s All-State team.

And, when Jackson graduates from Social Circle on May 26, he will depart as the second-winningest group to ever don a Social Circle basketball jersey.

Now, Jackson will take all of that experience with him to Coastal Alabama-South’s campus in Bay Minette, Alabama beginning in the fall.



