Lady Redskins fall to sharpshooting Lady Lions team, suffer first loss

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The Social Circle Lady Redskins suffered their first loss of the new season at the hands of a high-powered Loganville Christian Academy(LCA) team.

The Lady Lions started shooting early and never stopped as a short lead quickly turned into a sizable lead for the Loganville Christian.

As strong as the offense was for the Lady Lions, the defensive pressure was ultimately the decider on Tuesday as the Lady Redskins were often stopped before a shot could be put up.

A quick three-pointer from Grace Ward got it started, and more baskets from Gabie Snell and Sanai Cyrus helped LCA build a 10-0 lead in the early going.

Following a basket from the crafty senior Savannah Acree, Social Circle got on the board on a pair of free throws that Brielle Price knocked down.

Price shot one more free throw not long after, but LCA was relentless as the Lady Lions led 16-3 after the opening frame.

When the second half began, LCA managed to take five shots before Social Circle could take one as the Lady Lions’ lead quickly rose to 26-3.

Another free throw from Price made it 26-4, then another Lady Redskins got on the board with two points courtesy of Z’Kiya Stewart.

The Lady Redskins had the size on the inside with the likes of Kara Taylor, Alexis Mulkey and Jermeria Cost, but it just led LCA to take numerous shots in the mid-range and from beyond the arc.

After a pair of free throws from Taylor trimmed the lead down to 7-31, LCA closed out the first half with a bucket from Cyrus to give the Lady Lions a 27-point lead at the break.

LCA opened the second half with a pair of misses from the three-point line which led to a Social Circle basket from Price.

However, the momentum was short lived as the Lady Lions continued to let it fly whenever they had the chance.

As the third quarter rolled on, Cyrus began to be a serious problem for the Lady Redskins.

Cyrus put together a string of points late in the frame that helped LCA build a 45-14 lead.

Cyrus then opened the final frame with a steal and score to make it 47-14.

The basket from Cyrus was followed by Social Circle’s best run of the day.

Emirrah Dowell knocked down a three-pointer before a foul on Price resulted in a pair of points at the free throw line.

Za’Niyah Stanley then sank another three-pointer to make it a 47-22 lead for LCA.

The Lady Redskins only went to score three points the rest of the way as the Lady Lions’ defense continued to play stout after the short run.

By the final buzzer, Social Circle suffered a 24-57 loss on the road.

Cyrus’ 23 points led all players by a wide margin as the senior also tallied a double-double with 12 assists.

The loss for the Lady Redskins moved the team’s record to 1-1 on the year after a season-opening 25-16 win over Berkmar.

Up next for Social Circle is a home matchup with Lanier Christian Academy on Tuesday, Nov. 18.