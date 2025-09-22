Kyla Head hits a pair of homers as Lady Redskins cruise past Jasper County

MONTICELLO, Ga. — Two big swings off the bat of senior Kyla Head served as the catalysts for Social Circle’s 10-0 win over Jasper County on Thursday.

It was yet another region victory for the Lady Redskins as the team moved to 6-0 in games against Region 4A-Division I teams.

The victory also moved the team to 18-3 overall, and head coach Chris Davis is happy to see his team start to ramp up as the postseason approaches.

“We picked up the intensity which is good, it’s what we asked for,” Davis said. “After Labor Day we said, ‘Hey, it’s now the next part of the season and we have to pick up the intensity.’ This week and last week [we had] three games in a row and the ultimate goal is Columbus and you have to play four days in a row [there]. We just have to know that we are playing now for where we want to be in a month. Embrace and know what we are doing.”

The Lady Hurricanes were opposed by senior Emily Turner, who made her third start in as many days.

Even with an increased workload, Turner managed to pitch a gem as she went the complete seven innings against Jasper County to pitch a shutout.

This allowed for the bats to control the game.

Social Circle went scoreless in the first, but that quickly changed with a pair of runs in the second frame.

Leadoff singles from Annika Lott and Turner turned into runs on a RBI fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly.

After a one-two-three frame from the senior on the mound, Head leadoff the third inning with a bang.

First pitch — gone.

Head saw the first offering room Kelsey Vining and pulled it over the fence in right field for a solo home run.

Following a few scoreless frames from both sides, Social Circle managed to break it open in the top of the sixth.

With Aubri Digby on base, Natalie Vandenberg drove her in on a RBI double to extend the lead to 4-0.

Two batters later, a walk placed two runners on for Head, who took another big hack.

This time, her swing took the ball to the opposite field and over the fence in left-center for a three-run blast that made it a 7-0 advantage for the Lady Redskins.

Head’s ability to do damage from all parts of the field is why she stands atop of the Lady Redskins lineup as the team’s tone-setter.

“She is such a tough out because she hit two home runs [tonight] and last night in the bottom of the ninth she hit a single and hustled it into a double. [She] steals third and then scores on a ball that got through the infield and won the game [for us],” Davis said. “She’s really become that girl that can beat you with the short game with her speed, but at the same time just hits it over your head.”

In the top of the seventh, a pair of costly errors pushed three additional runs across for Social Circle as Ava Jones, Lott and Digby all scored.

Turner handled the final frame and managed to pitch around a one-out single to close out the game with a Social Circle win on the road.

Following the game, Davis noted how Turner’s stretch of three-straight days on the mound will be crucial when the team is set to play games in multiple days in the playoffs.

“Yesterday it was pre-determined that we were only going so many innings. Last week she started all three games. She didn't necessarily pitch complete games for all of them but that's what is in mind — getting used to pitching back-to-back games. Within the next couple weeks it will be back-to-back complete games. It’s just trying to stretch her out and get her ready [for Columbus].”

Now at 18-3, the Lady Redskins will take on the Monroe Area Hurricanes at home in a non-region matchup on Monday, Sept. 22.