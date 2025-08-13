GAME CHANGERS: Social Circle's Elliot Hamilton returns as one of the team's most experienced playmakers

With a lot of new faces on the field for the Redskins’ offense this season, Social Circle is still set to return one of its top skill players in the form of senior Elliot Hamilton.

Hamilton has the ability to line up at numerous positions for the Redskins and head coach Rob Patton, but the 5-foot-8 senior spends most of his snaps at wide receiver and defensive back.

Even then, Patton knows Hamilton can make plays at almost any spot of the field.

“He’s just so consistent,” Patton said. He’s got incredible hands. He does a great job in terms of blocking — he is one of our better blockers on the edge and that is something we have struggled with. He is also our best quick screen guy.”

As a junior, Hamilton finished as the second leading pass catcher on the team behind former Redskin Jude Nelson.

Hamilton finished the season with 28 catches for 403 yards and four touchdowns. He also made an impact on special teams as the team’s top kickoff returner last year with one return for a score.

Although he did not lead the team in stats as a junior, it is the home-run ability that gives Hamilton the edge, according to Patton.

“He has taken a lot of plays that were caught at the line of scrimmage and turned them into 40 or even an 80-yard touchdown,” Patton said.

By season’s end in 2024, Elliot came away with a few accolades to go along with Social Circle’s region championship.

Hamilton was named to the All-Cov News Second Team as a receiver while also being named to the Second Team All-Region for Region 4A-Division I.

Hamilton will enter 2025 as a veteran on both sides of the ball as he is now expected to catch passes from Social Circle’s newest quarterback, Remi Farmer.

As a proven playmaker, Patton noted how it's been a pleasure to watch Hamilton grow through the program since his first days with the team.

“Incredibly hard working kid,” Patton said. “He has been with us since the beginning. [We are] just seeing his growth and development.”