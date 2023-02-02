Dual-sport athlete AJ Vinson signs with Garden City to continue football career

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Social Circle’s AJ Vinson penned his letter of intent to play football at the next level Wednesday afternoon. Vinson made the announcement just a day before the Redskins’ National Signing Day that he had committed to play at Garden City Community College.

The announcement and signing comes after a long career at Social Circle that saw Vinson shine

at both football, basketball in addition to track and field.

During his final two years at Social Circle, Vinson helped lead the football team to multiple playoff appearances while also being a part of the Redskins basketball team that made it to the Final Four in the state playoffs his junior season.

Vinson’s decision to stick with football and commit to Garden City was a tough one, but Vinson chose football with the possibility of him walking on to play basketball in college.

“Playing basketball and track made me better at football,” Vinson said. “It is going to be hard to not play all three sports in college but I plan to walk off if I get a chance.”

Vinson’s play on Friday nights played big parts in Social Circle’s run to the playoffs, as Vinson was the anchor in head coach Rob Patton’s offensive line that protected fellow signee Logan Cross.

Following his senior season, Vinson was awarded a spot on the Region 5A-Division I First Team for his performance.

When making his decision to play football at the next level, Vinson saw what he needed from Garden City in order to make the decision to play his collegiate football for the Broncbusters.

“All of my [Social Circle] coaches were telling me about how good [Garden City] is and I spent a lot of time reviewing them and they have,” Vinson said. “Coach Patton helped me talk to all the coaches.”

When discussing his legacy as a Social Circle student-athlete, Vinson has a clear picture of what he wants to be remembered by.

“[I want to be remembered] as one big guy who played at Social Circle who is going to make it big one day,” Vinson said.