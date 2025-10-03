BACK-TO-BACK: Lady Redskins clinch region title with win over Lamar County

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — For consecutive seasons, Social Circle sits atop the Region 4A-Division I leaderboard to close out the year.

With a 12-4 over Lamar County on Tuesday, the Lady Redskins grabbed its second region crown in as many seasons as the bats propelled the team to another win.

In what was an eight-point win, eight runs scored by Social Circle in the second inning alone proved to be enough.

After consecutive base hits from Emily Turner and Annika Lott, Aubri Digby and Natalie Vandenberg followed with RBI knocks of their own to give Social Circle an early 2-0 lead.

With two more RBI hits and a run-scoring error, the Lady Redskins led 6-0 before Audree Johnson put the exclamation point on the inning.

As one runner still stood on base, Johnson saw the first pitch and set it to straight-away center for a two-run home run that made it a 8-0 advantage.

Lamar County never did enough to get back in the game, but the Lady Trojans did manage to get three runs back in the ensuing frame.

A two-run blast off the bat of Bailey Gunter trimmed the lead down to 8-3.

Two innings later, Social Circle got three more of its own.

With a pair of runners on base, Johnson kept the frame alive with a two-run double into center field.

After a RBI single from Lott later in the frame, Social Circle led 11-3 ahead of the fifth.

Kylee Kington opened the frame with a solo home run, but that swing proved to be the final scoring of the day for Lamar County.

By the end of the next half-inning, a bases-loaded walk scored Kailey Benefield to close out the game via a 12-4 run rule.

Social Circle clinched the division in commanding fashion — a result the Lady Redskins have made a habit of as of late.

Prior to the win of Lamar County, Social Circle earned wins over Towers and Putnam County by scores of 15-0 and 12-4, respectively.

Even against a tough foe in Mount Vernon, Social Circle won 13-5.

Johnson’s four RBIs led the way as she finished her day 2-for-3.

Head, Lott and Digby all left with multi-hit games.

Turner handled all of the pitching duties on Tuesday as she pitched five innings and allowed four earned runs to go with five strikeouts.

Social Circle sits at 22-4 with three more games left in the regular season. Up next is a road matchup with Lake Oconee Academy on Monday, Oct. 6.