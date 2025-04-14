Allen’s triple-threat skills spur Social Circle baseball





Brayden Allen has channeled his inner Brooks Robinson to the benefit of the Social Circle High School baseball team for the last two seasons, providing the kind of sure-handed defense at third base that can alter the trajectory of innings, games and even entire series. The unassuming junior mans the hot corner with quiet poise, innate instincts, off-the-charts IQ and a combination of range and reaction time that coaches cannot teach. They say ground balls at Burks Field go there to die.

Proof can be found in the statistics, where his .980 fielding percentage jumps off the page. In his past 147 total chances, Allen has committed only three errors.

“You have to be involved in every pitch,” he said. “I grew up playing second base but moved to third [as a sophomore]. I don’t have any problem with it. I like being able to make plays over there.”

Success was not happenstance. It was born out discipline and commitment.

“Brayden shows up every day with the confidence that he’s going to be able to make every play that comes his way,” Social Circle head coach Kevin Dawkins said. “He works so hard to perfect his defensive skills, and it’s that desire that has allowed him to become a great third baseman.”

Jasper County experienced Allen’s defensive prowess firsthand during a doubleheader in Monticello on March 28, when he turned to his backhand to field a well-struck grounder down the line on one play and soon after dove to his left to stab another in the five-six hole. Two hits were instead turned into two outs. Social Circle won both games.

“He has a passion for baseball that I haven’t seen very often,” Dawkins said. “He truly is a student of the game. He’s constantly seeking ways to improve and learn, always asking questions about certain situations that arise throughout the game and throughout the season.”

While Allen’s glovework alone has proven worthy of acclaim, he also throws around his weight at the plate and on the mound. He bats leadoff for the Redskins, often igniting an offense that produced 233 hits and 276 runs through its first 26 games. Allen ranks second on the team in batting (.444), hits (32) and on-base percentage (.539). He has 10 multi-hit games to his credit, all while striking out just five times in 93 plate appearances.

“It just feels like every time he’s at the plate he never has a bad swing,” Dawkins said. “He might not get a hit every time, but he comes to the plate with a plan in mind. While he doesn’t hit for a lot of power, he’s able to get our offense started by consistently getting on base.”

A model of consistency, Allen employs a simple approach when he steps in the box.

“I like to jump on the first pitch,” he said. “I’m trying to light a flame. I’m trying to get on and set the tone for the offense to get them going.”

Perhaps even more remarkable, Allen has managed to fill Social Circle’s need for a high-leverage reliever despite not pitching the previous two seasons due to recurring elbow issues. Through six appearances, he carries a 2-0 record with two saves and a 0.88 earned run average. Allen has fanned eight batters and surrendered only four hits across eight innings of near-flawless work, limiting opposing hitters to a miniscule .138 batting average.

“I think it just speaks to his competitive nature,” Dawkins said. “He’s willing to do whatever it takes to win games, and he has the confidence to go in there in a high-stress situation and believe he’s the best person for the job.”

Allen’s impact extends beyond his performance. He has stepped into more of a leadership role in his second season as a full-time starter, helping to fill a void left by departed seniors Landon Davis, Landon Harpe, Luke Smith and Nolan Mitchell.

“His actions speak volumes to his teammates,” Dawkins said. “How he handles various situations goes a long way in how our team reacts. He’s constantly picking up his teammates and helping them. He genuinely cares about their successes and wants them to do well.”

Almost everything has gone according to plan thus far for Allen and the Redskins (24-2, 11-1 Region 4-A Division I), who opened a three-game series with Towers on Tuesday in Decatur. They return home for a doubleheader against the Titans on Friday, starting at 4:30 p.m. at Burks Field. A win in any of the three games will clinch the first region championship of the Dawkins era at Social Circle. Allen and his teammates view it as another important step toward a greater objective.

“I don’t think any of us expected to be 24-2,” he said, “but we’re here now. It’s fun. It’s really fun. We just want to go far in the playoffs and win state. That’s our goal.”