Social Circle students reportedly ‘jumped’ Morgan County football player after Friday’s game

While McCurley’s report, based on an unnamed source, stated no one was hurt, it was also originally reported that arrests were made, but Social Circle's head football coach Robert Patton stated otherwise when asked for comment.

“There’s no comment on that, but no one was arrested,” Patton said.

Social Circle lost to Morgan County 42-18 Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

Neither Social Circle athletic director Craig Hargrove or Social Circle City Schools superintendent Robbie Hooker immediately responded to voice and text messages left to their cell phones seeking comment.

This story will update as more information becomes available.



