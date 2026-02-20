Social Circle Redskins win third straight with 14-1 victory over Alcovy Tigers

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Social Circle stayed in its winning ways on Wednesday as it defeated cross-county rival Alcovy 14-1.

The game went a full five innings, and it showcased a dominant pitching performance from the Redskins staff.

It was not just one starter. In fact, five different Social Circle pitchers each pitched one inning on their way to a one-hit performance.

Aiden Baird started the game for head coach Chris Davis and got himself into trouble early.

After a leadoff walk to Evan Kenley, Baird got back on track with a pair of strikeouts before he surrendered another walk and a hit by pitch.

With the bases loaded, Baird struck out Raleigh Bolt to escape the early jam and end his day with three strikeouts.

Kenley started the game for the Tigers and head coach Brandon Thomas, but he ran into similar issues as a walk and a hit by pitch put two on base.

After a double-steal, a Cooper Davis sacrifice fly scored the game’s first run. Right after, a groundball from Jake Frachiseur resulted in an error that allowed Allen to score from third.

Alcovy's Evan Kenley pitching against the Redskins. - photo by Andrew Mills



Baird helped himself in the next at-bat with a RBI double down the left field line.

The ‘Skins continued to threaten in the opening frame, but a lineout to Justin Gamble in center field ended the opening inning with a 3-0 lead for the hosts.

Frachiseur took over for Baird and was automatic. The right-hander struck out the side in only 10 pitches as he came close to an immaculate inning.

This put the Social Circle bats back in the box as a rally was in the works.

An error and a single put two runners on base before Brooks scored both on a triple to the left field wall.

Ian Miller stepped in next and gave the Alcovy outfield another test as he laced a RBI triple into center field to make it a 6-0 lead.

Allen followed with a RBI double to right-center to make it 7-0. After a passed ball moved him to third base, Allen scored after a balk was called on Bolt.

Social Circle managed to load the bases one more time, which led to another run when Cory Lilly walked with three runners already on base.

Kenley reached base again in the top of the third after Zach Smallwood’s second pitch plunked the Tigers’ leadoff batter.

However, Smallwood went on to strike out two of the next three batters to leave the inning scoreless.

Bolt remained on the mound, and the ‘Skins added on with a RBI double from Miller to make it a 10-0 lead.

Bolt earned back-to-back outs before Social Circle scored its 11th run on a RBI single from Frachiseur.

Brooks took his turn on the mound in the fifth and retired the side with a pair of strikeouts.

Trey Bryant took over for Bolt in the bottom half of the inning, but the right-hander did not fare much better against the hot Social Circle lineup.

Two walks and a hit by pitch loaded the bases before a RBI single from Brooks made it a 12-0 lead.

Back-to-back wild pitches from Bryant gave Social Circle two more runs at 14-0, but Alcovy managed to leave the inning with a strikeout of Baird.

With their backs against the wall, the Tigers scratched off one run before the game came to a close in the fifth.

Braylen Bramlett took to the mound and started off fast with a pair of strikeouts.

However, a walk and an error put the next two runners on base.

Gamble then took to the plate and ambushed Bramlett with an RBI single to right field, but the second runner attempted to score as well.

Although the initial relay throw missed its man, Bramlett made the quick scoop back to Baird at home plate to tag out the Alcovy runner to end the game.

Brooks, Miller and Baird all came away with multi-hit performances in the win. Combined, the three players scored half of the team’s 14 runs.

On the mound, Social Circle combined for 12 strikeouts from Baird, Frachiseur, Smallwood, Brooks and Bramlett.

Alcovy’s lone hit in the game came from Gamble, who tallied the team’s only RBI. Kenley reached base a pair of times and was the one player to cross home plate.

Channing Jones finished the game on the mound for Alcovy and posted quality numbers despite a short outing. Jones pitched 0.2 innings and allowed zero hits while he struck out one batter.

What’s Next

Social Circle’s 14-1 win moved the team’s record to 4-2 on the season.

The Redskins will take on the Monroe Area Purple Hurricanes(3-1) on the road on Monday, Feb. 23.

For the Tigers, the team’s record dropped to 0-2.

Alcovy will get a week off before they go on the road to take on the Berkmar Patriots(0-4) on Thursday, Feb. 26.