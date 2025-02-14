Social Circle defeats Eastside on Allen's walk-off knock

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Social Circle and Eastside battled in a close matchup Thursday night, but a Brayden Allen single walked-off the Eagles for a 9-8 Redskins' win.

Social Circle led by 8-2 by the end of the fourth inning, but the Eagles mounted a pair of three-run innings late in the contest.

The first came in the fifth and began with an RBI single from Braydon Smith to score Nolan Corvos.

A fielder’s choice RBI was followed by a RBI single from Amond Sands that trimmed the Social Circle lead down to 8-5.

In the top of the seventh, Eastside found a way with its back against the wall.

After back-to-back walks to lead off the inning, Sands delivered again with a RBI double that left two runners in scoring position with no outs.

Later in the frame, Jayden Bloodworth singled into right field to score two runs and tie the game at 8-8. On the play, Allen Mills was thrown out trying to advance to third.

In the next at-bat, Allen struck out Joe Standard to end the frame tied.

Eastside began the final inning with an out as Social Circle’s Jake Blankenship lined out.

However, Barrett Bramlett drew a walk to put the winning run on base.

In the ensuing at-bat, Allen singled into center field. The throw back in was offline and allowed Bramlett to score all the way from first base for the walk-off winner at Burks Field.

Early Innings

In the opening frame, the Eagles found a way to score a run off senior Cooper Duncan.

After a walk and a single from Tripp Swords and Payton Shaw, Sands singled into left field to score the game’s first run.

However, Social Circle answered in the bottom half of the inning on a bases loaded walk and a passed ball.

Following a quick one-two-three inning from Duncan on the mound, the Redskins broke it open.

Bramlett first scored on an error. Then, Garrett Brooks lined a single into left field to score Allen.

Later in the frame, the Redskins added on three more runs on a sacrifice bunt and an eventual error that allowed two runners to score.

Eastside’s second run of the game came in the fourth inning courtesy of a RBI single from Patrick Denmark.

Key Stats

Duncan started the game for the Redskins and had a strong start before a late rally for the Eagles. The senior pitched four innings and allowed five earned runs on seven hits while he struck out three.

Social Circle was out-hit in the game, but still managed to pull away with the win.

Allen’s two hits led the way as he also tallied an RBI and a pair of walks.

Eli Christian started the game for Eastside and went an 1.2 innings. Only two of Christian’s seven runs were earned and the senior stuck out three batters.

Sands by far had the best day at the plate out of both teams, as he went four-for-four and tallied three RBIs in the loss.

Smith ended the game with a pair of hits and one RBI.

The loss dropped Eastside to 0-2 on the season as they hosted the Newton Cup against Alcovy and Newton on Saturday, Feb. 15.

For Social Circle, it moved to 2-0 on the season and it took on White County Friday, Feb. 14.