Report of Social Circle altercation with Morgan County rendered false by both school systems

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Original reports of an alleged incident following Social Circle’s football game against Morgan County have been rendered false by both school systems.

First, Carrie Booher, the assistant superintendent of Social Circle City Schools disputed the claim Monday morning to The Covington News.

“No Social Circle students approached the Morgan County football bus after the game on Friday,” Booher said.

Later on Monday afternoon, assistant superintendent of Morgan County School System Jay Homan gave a similar statement.

“We don’t have any evidence that supports that we had to be escorted out of there by police or anything like that,” Homan said. “There was no physical altercation to our knowledge.”

It was also originally reported that arrests were made, but Social Circle head football coach, Robert Patton stated otherwise when asked for comment.

“There’s no comment on that, but no one was arrested,” Patton said.

Lance McCurley of the Lake Oconee News released the original report via Twitter on Friday night at 11:30 p.m. stating that a “source has confirmed that Morgan County’s football team had to have “a police escort to I-20” stemming from an incident that occurred following the game against Social Circle. Several Social Circle students “jumped” a Bulldogs’ player while the team was loading the bus.



A source has confirmed that Morgan County’s football team had to have “a police escort to I-20” stemming from an incident that occurred following the game against Social Circle. Several Social Circle students “jumped”a Bulldogs’ player while the team was loading the bus. (1/2) — Lance McCurley (@lancemccurley) August 20, 2022



