Previewing football games for Week 4

For the first time this season, Friday Night Lights are in full swing. All four county-area matchups will be taking place at the same time under the bright lights this Friday night.

Rockdale County @ Alcovy

After a tough 0-3 start, the Alcovy Tigers will have a chance to break through against Rockdale County.

Last season, the Tigers claimed their first win of the season over the Bulldogs with a final result of 12-9 in overtime. The battle between neighboring county foes came down to a goal-line score from quarterback Cam Scott, who was one of three quarterbacks to take snaps for Alcovy in 2024.

The Tigers do not have that problem this year, as Trey Bryant has become the lead man for the group. While Bryant is still getting up to speed on varsity game play, the Eastside transfer has shown serious promise throughout the season.

While Alcovy appears to have leveled up its squad from 2024, they will have to prove it on their home turf. The Tigers and the Bulldogs will kickoff on Friday night at Sharp Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

Newton @ Bryant (Arkansas)

Newton matched up against one of the best teams in the state in Douglas County last week. While the two kept it competitive, Douglas County pulled away late to give the Rams their first loss.

There will be no rest for the weary, as the Rams will now travel out of state to face the Bryant Hornets in Arkansas.The Hornets are the reigning 7A state champions in Arkansas and have not lost a game since December 2023.

Last year, the Rams faced the East St. Louis Flyers in their 2024 out-of-state matchup, falling short in that contest 28-21. The Flyers went on to win the state championship in Illinois.

The Rams will hope for better luck in this year’s out-of-state matchup on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Eastside @ Archer

The Eastside Eagles are soaring high after handling in-county rival Alcovy Tigers on Friday night. Now, they will turn their attention to another set of Tigers in Archer.

Last season, the Eagles defeated Archer 36-14. The Tigers are 1-2 heading into this matchup after they fell 45-29 to Mill Creek. But the Tigers still carry some momentum from last season, after upsetting Harrison in the first round of the 2024 state playoffs.

The Eagles are also approaching midseason form as well after two comfortable victories against Hiram and Alcovy. Senior quarterback Payton Shaw has played his best football in his career, and defensive weapons like Sincere Jackson and Jameel McMichael are making a sizable difference.

Eastside will now look for its third consecutive victory on the road at Archer Community Stadium on Friday night. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Whitefield Academy @ Social Circle

After an unsuccessful late fourth quarter comeback, the Social Circle Redskins will look to get back in the win column against the Whitefield Academy WolfPack.

The Mableton-based WolfPack is 1-1 to start the 2025 season, with their first win coming against Mount Vernon on Aug. 22. The WolfPack will look for a repeat of last season, as they then went on to defeat the Redskins 35-14 in 2024.

The WolfPack will have several advantages heading into this game. Firstly, they will be heading in fresh, as they are coming off of a bye week. But also, Social Circle could be without its starting quarterback Remi Farmer, who was injured in the third quarter against KIPP Atlanta.

Despite the advantages, early play suggests that the Redskins cannot be counted out under any circumstances. The Redskins at one point trailed by 17, but took the lead late in the fourth quarter, only to then fall short of winning the game at the end.

Social Circle will look for its third victory of the season at Redskins Stadium with a kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Evan Newton is the managing editor of The Covington News. He can be reached at enewton@covnews.com.