PREP SOCCER: All-Covington News Boys Soccer Team

A few weeks ago, all area boys soccer teams finished their 2022 seasons. With that, The Covington News has drawn up a team highlighting the top performances across the Newton County area.
The 2022 team begins with three special honors: Most Valuable Player, Newcomer of the Year and Coach of the Year.
Most Valuable Player
Rodney Williams, Eastside
Williams, a four-year veteran for the Eagles, seemed to be the leader all season long in 2022. Time and time again, it seemed like when Eastside needed a huge goal, Williams would provide it in one way or another.
At the season’s end, Williams had a team-high 15 goals on the year as well as eight assists. His efforts earned him a spot on the Second Team All-Region team for Region 8-AAAAA.
Newcomer of the Year
Jed Stapp, Social Circle
Stapp may have been a sophomore for the Redskins in 2022, but this year he exploded onto the local soccer scene in a big way.
As a sophomore, Stapp led his team in goals with 23 and contributed six assists.
Region 8A-Public coaches recognized Stapp’s noteworthy season by voting him onto the First Team All-Region.
Coach of the Year
Jim Corasaniti, Social Circle
With a roster with 63% of underclassmen, Corasaniti took the Redskins took unimaginable heights in 2022.
Under Corasaniti’s direction, the Redskins went 17-3 overall with a 13-1 record in Region 8A-Public. Social Circle also claimed the Region 8A-Public title this season.
All of this was accomplished on Corasaniti’s watch as the head coach.
Here are the top 11 area players (in alphabetical order):
1. Tanner Beam, Eastside
- 3 goals
2. Destin Cohran, Alcovy
- 4 goals
3. Kamani Dopwell, Alcovy
- First Team All-Region
- 2 goals
4. Onemeh Erakpotobor, Newton
- 5 goals
5. Stetson Evans, Social Circle
- 12 goals
6. Aidan Garner, Social Circle
- Region Defensive Player of the Year
- First Team All-Region
- 13 goals, 5 assists
7. Gabriel Jackson, Social Circle
- First Team All-Region
- 5 goals, 3 assists
8. Patrick Kelly, Eastside
- Second Team All-Region
9. Jordan Leigh, Social Circle
- 12 goals, 14 assists
10. Wayne Warren, Eastside
- 5 goals
11. Brady Williams, Newton
- 4 goals, 5 assists
The All-Covington News boys soccer team was selected by a panel including sports editor Phillip B. Hubbard and editor and publisher Taylor Beck