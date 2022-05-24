PREP SOCCER: All-Covington News Boys Soccer Team

A few weeks ago, all area boys soccer teams finished their 2022 seasons. With that, The Covington News has drawn up a team highlighting the top performances across the Newton County area.

The 2022 team begins with three special honors: Most Valuable Player, Newcomer of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Most Valuable Player

Rodney Williams, Eastside

Williams, a four-year veteran for the Eagles, seemed to be the leader all season long in 2022. Time and time again, it seemed like when Eastside needed a huge goal, Williams would provide it in one way or another.

At the season’s end, Williams had a team-high 15 goals on the year as well as eight assists. His efforts earned him a spot on the Second Team All-Region team for Region 8-AAAAA.

Newcomer of the Year

Jed Stapp, Social Circle

Stapp may have been a sophomore for the Redskins in 2022, but this year he exploded onto the local soccer scene in a big way.

As a sophomore, Stapp led his team in goals with 23 and contributed six assists.

Region 8A-Public coaches recognized Stapp’s noteworthy season by voting him onto the First Team All-Region.

Coach of the Year

Jim Corasaniti, Social Circle

With a roster with 63% of underclassmen, Corasaniti took the Redskins took unimaginable heights in 2022.

Under Corasaniti’s direction, the Redskins went 17-3 overall with a 13-1 record in Region 8A-Public. Social Circle also claimed the Region 8A-Public title this season.

All of this was accomplished on Corasaniti’s watch as the head coach.





Here are the top 11 area players (in alphabetical order):

1. Tanner Beam, Eastside

- 3 goals

2. Destin Cohran, Alcovy

- 4 goals

3. Kamani Dopwell, Alcovy

- First Team All-Region

- 2 goals

​​4. Onemeh Erakpotobor, Newton

- 5 goals

5. Stetson Evans, Social Circle

- 12 goals

6. Aidan Garner, Social Circle

- Region Defensive Player of the Year

- First Team All-Region

- 13 goals, 5 assists

7. Gabriel Jackson, Social Circle

- First Team All-Region

- 5 goals, 3 assists

8. Patrick Kelly, Eastside

- Second Team All-Region

9. Jordan Leigh, Social Circle

- 12 goals, 14 assists

10. Wayne Warren, Eastside

- 5 goals

11. Brady Williams, Newton

- 4 goals, 5 assists

The All-Covington News boys soccer team was selected by a panel including sports editor Phillip B. Hubbard and editor and publisher Taylor Beck



