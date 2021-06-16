PREP HOOPS: New Cougars coach settling in

Jimmy Link has jumped in with both feet as the new Piedmont Academy varsity boys’ basketball coach.

After a lengthy career at the collegiate level, Link was recently hired to direct the Cougars and the coach said he has already been impressed with the work ethic and attitude of the players. Link was most recently the boys basketball coach at Clayton State.

New Piedmont athletic director Clint Satterfield knew about Link and asked if he would consider coaching at the high school level.

“I have always told my players to go where you are wanted,” Link said. “Piedmont wanted me and once I visited the school, I could sense the enthusiasm.”

Link also was also head coach at Paine College as well as a collegiate assistant at several other schools. He was being pursued as a coaching candidate by other high school programs as well. Satterfield said it was a huge accomplishment to bring Link on board at Piedmont.

“Right now, we are still looking to see who all we will have,” Link said of the upcoming basketball season. “Most of our players compete in multiple sports. This is definitely different but it is going to be fun.”

Scheme-wise, the Cougars will run Link’s motion offense and employ an up-tempo brand of play.

“It will be new for them,” the coach said. “We are also going to use a pressure man-to-man defense along with some zone.”

The Cougars have made positive strides in recent season with the basketball program reaching the Elite Eight on two occasions. Link said he hopes to take the program to the next level.