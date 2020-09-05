PREP FOOTBALL: LCA shines in GHSA debut

By PRESTON TOWNS

The Walton Tribune

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Loganville Christian silenced the doubters Friday night, picking up its first football victory as a member of the Georgia High School Association.

The Lions jumped to a three-touchdown lead and held on to defeat Providence Christian 20-16 in a nonregion game.

The visiting Storm scored two touchdowns in the second half, but LCA (1-0) held on over the final 9:40 to preserve the victory.

Brent Taylor passed, ran and returned an interception for touchdowns.

Valentina Foba carried 13 times for 87 yards. Hunter Hampton had nine rushes for 63 yards and Cameron Lifsey ran eight times for 22 yards.

Cameron Fryer caught two passes for 60 yards, including a touchdown.

LCA led 14-0 at halftime and Taylor ran back an interception 25 yards for a touchdown just a minute into the second half.

The Lions travel to Strong Rock Christian next week.