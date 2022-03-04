PREP BASKETBALL: Bulldogs pull together for title, teammate

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — After graduating six seniors a season ago, the Covington Academy Bulldogs repeated as the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division I-A state champions on Feb. 26. This time around, the Bulldogs defeated Hills Academy, from Conyers, 54-52 on Shaquille O’Neal Court at Creekside Christian Academy.

Head coach Trell Grimes said it was a sluggish start on his team’s part but, sometime in the first half, something seemed to change with the players.

“We pulled together in the second quarter,” Grimes said. “I guess everybody was like ‘hey, we’re here. We might as well play.’ All it took from there was to play solid and maintain what got us there.”

In the championship game, Geno Brown led the Bulldogs with a team-high 21 points and five rebounds.

Harold Lowe recorded a double-double in the win, scoring 16 points and collecting 19 rebounds. Colton Price contributed 12 points in the winning effort, too.

When the game was over and the championship was the Bulldogs’ again, Grimes realized how special it was to witness his team’s journey the past few weeks. Grimes expressed his pride in his team performance on and off the court leading up to the big game.

Now, after going back-to-back seasons capturing the state title, Grimes is excited for the future of the Bulldogs’ basketball program.

“I don’t see this program going anywhere but up,” Grimes said. “This is like one big family. Ever since I’ve been here, it’s been like this. All the support and the love is truly special.”



