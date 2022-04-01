PREP BASKETBALL: Area players earn All-Region honors

COVINGTON, Ga. — Across all four local schools, numerous basketball players for boys and girls received honors from their respective regions.

Alcovy, Eastside, Newton and Social Circle each had representatives either on its region’s First Team, Second Team or Honorable Mention lists.

Alcovy — Region 3-6A

Boys

Second Team

• Ben Hodges: 14.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg and 1.2 apg

Honorable Mention

• Kendarrius Spear: 8.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 1.8 apg

• Jordyn Finch: 6.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 1.4 apg

• Bobby Smith: 7.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 1.6 apg

• Byron Howard: 12.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 2.8 apg

• Bryson Virgil: 0.7 ppg, 1.9 rpg and 1.3 apg

Girls

Second Team

• Carltajah Jackson: 7.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg and 2.4 spg

• Luv Llewellyn: 6.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg and 0.9 spg

• Honorable Mention

• Maria Harris

• Diazjahne Head: 6.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 1.4 spg

• Josalyn Branch

Eastside — Region 8-5A

Boys

First Team

• Raje Benton: 10.2 ppg, 8.8 rpg and 1.2 bpg

Girls

First Team

• Lizzie Teasley: 9.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 0.8 apg

Newton — Region 4-7A

Boys

Player of the Year

• Stephon Castle: 16.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 3.2 apg

First Team

• Jakai Newton: 14.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg and 1.2 apg

Second Team

• Marquavious Brown: 11.1 ppg, 5 rpg and 2.3 apg

• Marcus Whitlock: 14 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 1.5 spg

Honorable Mention

• Daniel Pounds: 7.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 1.3 bpg

Girls

Second Team

• Tre’Miyah Berry: 15 ppg and 2 apg

• MeCole Terrell: 12 ppg and 8 rpg

All-Defensive Team

• Breyonna Rhodes: 6 ppg and 2 spg

Social Circle — Region 8A-Public

Boys

Player of the Year

• KJ Reid: 15 ppg, 4 rpg and 4 apg

First Team

• Tyrhell Branch: 15 ppg, 3 rpg and 2.6 apg

• Cam Gaither: 10 ppg,, 4 rpg and 1.6 apg

Second Team

• Lamarius Jackson: 11 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 2.3 apg

• Quin Jackson: 7 ppg, 4 rpg and 2.5 apg

• AJ Vinson: 5.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 1.3 bpg

Girls

First Team

• Taylor Favors: 12.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 2.3 spg

Second Team

• Jada Hyman: 13 ppg, 2.3 rpg and 1.3 spg

Honorable Mention

• Ella Archer: 5.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg and 0.3 spg



