PREP BASKETBALL: Area players earn All-Region honors

COVINGTON, Ga. — Across all four local schools, numerous basketball players for boys and girls received honors from their respective regions.
Alcovy, Eastside, Newton and Social Circle each had representatives either on its region’s First Team, Second Team or Honorable Mention lists.
Alcovy — Region 3-6A
Boys
Second Team
• Ben Hodges: 14.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg and 1.2 apg
Honorable Mention
• Kendarrius Spear: 8.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 1.8 apg
• Jordyn Finch: 6.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 1.4 apg
• Bobby Smith: 7.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 1.6 apg
• Byron Howard: 12.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 2.8 apg
• Bryson Virgil: 0.7 ppg, 1.9 rpg and 1.3 apg
Girls
Second Team
• Carltajah Jackson: 7.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg and 2.4 spg
• Luv Llewellyn: 6.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg and 0.9 spg
• Honorable Mention
• Maria Harris
• Diazjahne Head: 6.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 1.4 spg
• Josalyn Branch
Eastside — Region 8-5A
Boys
First Team
• Raje Benton: 10.2 ppg, 8.8 rpg and 1.2 bpg
Girls
First Team
• Lizzie Teasley: 9.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 0.8 apg
Newton — Region 4-7A
Boys
Player of the Year
• Stephon Castle: 16.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 3.2 apg
First Team
• Jakai Newton: 14.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg and 1.2 apg
Second Team
• Marquavious Brown: 11.1 ppg, 5 rpg and 2.3 apg
• Marcus Whitlock: 14 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 1.5 spg
Honorable Mention
• Daniel Pounds: 7.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 1.3 bpg
Girls
Second Team
• Tre’Miyah Berry: 15 ppg and 2 apg
• MeCole Terrell: 12 ppg and 8 rpg
All-Defensive Team
• Breyonna Rhodes: 6 ppg and 2 spg
Social Circle — Region 8A-Public
Boys
Player of the Year
• KJ Reid: 15 ppg, 4 rpg and 4 apg
First Team
• Tyrhell Branch: 15 ppg, 3 rpg and 2.6 apg
• Cam Gaither: 10 ppg,, 4 rpg and 1.6 apg
Second Team
• Lamarius Jackson: 11 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 2.3 apg
• Quin Jackson: 7 ppg, 4 rpg and 2.5 apg
• AJ Vinson: 5.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 1.3 bpg
Girls
First Team
• Taylor Favors: 12.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 2.3 spg
Second Team
• Jada Hyman: 13 ppg, 2.3 rpg and 1.3 spg
Honorable Mention
• Ella Archer: 5.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg and 0.3 spg