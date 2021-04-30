PREP BASEBALL: Redskins sweep, Rams falter in opening round

Three local baseball teams entered the GHSA state playoffs this week.

After two days of play, just one remains.

No. 3 seed Social Circle traveled to Butler, Ga., on Thursday to take on No. 2 seed Taylor County in the Class A-Public bracket. The young Redskins proceeded to flex their muscles, sweeping the doubleheader (5-0, 11-1) to bounce the Vikings out of the postseason and advance to the Sweet 16.

Waiting in the wings next Tuesday will be top-seeded ACE Charter out of Macon.The Gryphons have been a force all spring, compiling a 28-4 overall record while going 11-1 against league opponents en route to claiming the Region 7 crown. They clinched a spot in the Sweet 16 with a sweep of their own, taking care of business against No. 4 seed Mt. Zion-Carrollton (13-3, 11-0) in the first round.

Newton also went on the road to open up postseason play Thursday. The Rams, a No. 4 seed, took on top-seeded Lowndes in Valdosta.

Following a hard-fought, 9-5 loss to the Vikings in Game 1, the Rams were overpowered in a 13-3 loss in Game 2 to end their season.

Lowndes will advance to the Sweet 16 and face off against the winner of the first-round series between No. 2 Walton and No. 3 Newnan.