PREP BASEBALL: Diamond studs

COVINGTON, Ga. — All area baseball teams recently wrapped up their 2022 seasons. So, with that in mind, The Covington News has compiled an All-Covington News team highlighting local players’ performances.

The team is led by MVP, Pitcher, Slugger, Freshman and Coach of the Year recipients.

Most Valuable Player

Connor Coursey, Alcovy

Coursey seemed to be the do-it-all player for the Tigers in 2022 as a senior.

At the plate, he had a .306 batting average with a .410 on-base percentage and had 19 RBIs and one home run. Then, on the mound, he registered 49.3 innings of work.

In that action, he recorded a 2.83 ERA, 49 strikeouts and had one save.

Coursey’s performance earned him First Team All-Region honors for Region 3-AAAAAA, too.

Pitcher of the Year

Holden Hall, Eastside

Before Hall is recognized as the All-Covington News Pitcher of the Year, the Eagles presented an award to him. As a senior pitcher, Hall received the 2022 team’s Cy Young Award.

On the mound, he registered a 2.31 ERA in 51.1 innings of work while striking out 58 batters and only walking 12. He also earned Second Team All-Region honors for Region 8-AAAAA.

Slugger of the Year

Mason Moore, Social Circle

Moore easily had the biggest bat in the Newton County area. He led the area with a .463 batting average as well as had six home runs in 2022.

He added 39 RBIs to his junior season resume, too.

At the end of the season, Region 8A-Public coaches voted Moore as the Region Player of the Year.

Freshman of the Year

Collin Brightwell, Newton

In 2022, the Rams had a young squad who had limited experience on the varsity level. Brightwell falls into that category as a freshman contributor this season.

He finished second on the team in batting average with a .304 batting average. He was also third on the team with 14 RBIs. Brightwell also recorded a .951 fielding percentage.

Coach of the Year

Jimmy Hughes, Alcovy

It has been since 2013 that the Alcovy Tigers baseball team qualified for the state playoffs. But that all changed this season.

In Hughes’ fourth year at the helm, he led the Tigers to the Class 6A playoffs. On top of that, Hughes led a team that only had three seniors and primarily made up of underclassmen.

Now, as a result of Hughes and the Tigers’ efforts, Alcovy’s history books can be updated.

The All-Covington News Baseball Team:

PITCHERS

1. Jason Ball, SCHS

• 65.2 IP, 2.87 ERA and 97 Ks

• First Team All-Region

2. Brayden Mitchell, SCHS

• 60 IP, 2.33 ERA and 64 K

• Region Pitcher of the Year

INFIELDERS

1. Miguel Barbis, NHS

• .274 BA and 5 RBIs

2. Connor Merritt, Alcovy

• .280 BA, .432 OBP and 11 RBI

• Second Team All-Region

3. Logan Cross, SCHS

• .435 BA 2 HR and 43 RBI

• First Team All-Region

4. Bryce Burgess, EHS

• .284 BA, 1 HR, 15 RBI and 14 Steals

OUTFIELDERS

1. Anthony Bynum, NHS

• .328 BA, 2 HR and 16 RBI

2. Reece Payne, Alcovy

• .319 BA, .432 OBP, 16 RBI and 1 HR

• First Team All-Region

3. Slade Holloway, EHS

• .293 BA, 10 RBI and 17 Steals

• Second Team All-Region

CATCHERS

1. CJ Salmon, Alcovy

• .233 BA, .391 OBP, 20 RBI and 1 HR

• Threw out 14 base runners attempting to steal

• Honorable Mention All-Region

2. Mitchell McCullough, SCHS

• .319 BA, 35 RBI

• Second Team All-Region

HONORABLE MENTION

1. Hunter Parker, Alcovy

• 45 IP, 3.26 ERA, 46 Ks and 1 save

• Second Team All-Region

2. Cooper Coody, EHS

• .257 BA, 15 RBIs and 6 Steals

3. Nolan McCamy, NHS

• .170 BA, 5 RBIs, 9 SB and .833 F%

4. Lucas Langley, SCHS

• .299 BA, 24 RBIs, 3 HRs and 16 SB

• Second Team All-Region



