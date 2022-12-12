Senior Lady Cougars sign scholarships in joint ceremony

MONTICELLO, Ga. — State and region championships while winning numerous games at Piedmont Academy are featured on Jackie Jenkins, Emily McEwen and Abby Arnold’s high school softball resume.

All of their success as Lady Cougars, though, was a byproduct of them working toward one common goal: Signing a scholarship to play on the collegiate level.

It was only fitting that this year’s three-member senior class celebrate their signings together. Jenkins, McEwen and Arnold took part in a joint ceremony on Nov. 30 at Piedmont Academy surrounded by family and friends.

Putting pen to paper brought about a special feeling for the senior group, too.

“Now that my next step into my future is set, I’m really excited and also relieved,” McEwen said. “All of the practice and effort has paid off, and now my mind is at ease knowing I’m going to pursue my career while playing the sport I love.”

Last Wednesday’s celebration was a long time coming.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve always dreamed of playing college softball,” Arnold said. “These past four years I’ve watched my friends in each senior class sign and I couldn’t wait to be in that chair.”

Jenkins signed to continue her career at Young Harris College. However, McEwen and Arnold will continue being teammates as they both inked their scholarship with Gordon College in Barnesville.

During their Lady Cougars careers — Jenkins transferred over the summer and only played at Piedmont for a year — McEwen and Arnold experienced great success.

They finished with a 90-21 overall record in their four years while capturing the 2020, 2021 and 2022 GIAA Class AA state championships. Piedmont Academy also won four Region 4-AA titles with the seniors on the roster.

But no other accomplishment that was shared compared to signing alongside one another.

“I am so glad I got to sign next to two of my best friends,” Arnold said. “It made that moment so much more special and I wouldn’t have wanted to sign with anyone else.”

Along the four-year journey, each senior collected a few accolades.

All three student-athletes were named to the Region 4-AA All-Region team, the Class AA All-State Team and have been selected to participate in the GIAA All Star game.

But Piedmont Academy provided more than just championships. It allowed the three seniors to be a part of a family, which will make it tough for these players to graduate in May.

“Playing softball for Piedmont has been the highlight of my high school experience,” McEwen said. “I love my coaches and my teammates, they all have shaped me into the person and player I am today.”



