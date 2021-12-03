PREP SHOTGUN: Clay crushing Cougars win state title

MONTICELLO, Ga. — Both Piedmont Academy’s Varsity and JV Shotgun Teams competed in the GISA State Championship in Savannah at the Forest City Gun Club.

The JV Team finished in third place with 496 clays broken out of 600 clays. Top shooters for the team were Davis Downs with 171 out of 200, Barrett Downing with 163 out of 200 and Corbett Crews with 162 out of 200.

Three JV shooters won individual awards, too.

Downs won first place in sporting clays, Braxton Floyd won third place in trap and Morgan Hayes won third place female in skeet.

Meanwhile, the varsity team finished No. 1 overall for the first time since its inception in 2013. The team broke 841 out of 900 clays.

Top shooters for the team were Rhett Harris with 283 out of 300, Drew Maddox with 280 out of 300 and Jake Vaughn with 278 out of 300.

Just like the JV team, several shooters earned individual awards.

Harris earned second place in sporting clays and second place in skeet. Maddox earned second in trap. Vaughn earned fifth in skeet and fifth in trap. Four shooters earned All-State Team awards including Harris, Maddox, Vaughn and Emory Hilliard.

The team outshot the second place team by 24 targets.