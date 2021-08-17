Lady Cougars fall 2-0 at home against Locust Grove

MONTICELLO, Ga. — The Piedmont Academy fast-pitch softball got a strong pitching performance on Tuesday but was not able to generate enough offense to gain a win.

As a result, the Lady Cougars fell 2-0 to Locust Grove in a contest where the two teams combined for only six hits. Piedmont’s Averi Camp wen the distance and had five strikeouts for coach Joe Johnson.

“It was a tough loss to a really good team,” Johnson said. “We played pretty well, but we just couldn’t get it going offensively. We also made a few base running mistakes that really hurt us.

Reece Lewellen and Summer McCranie combined to allow just two hits for visiting Locus Grove.

The Lady Wildcats (1-0) scored a run in the top of the first and fourth innings. The teams also combined for a solid defensive outing as only one error was committed.

“We played great on defense where we are getting better every week,” Johnson said. “There is a lot of softball left to play this season. We are just ready for the season to get rolling and to be able to play games on a consistent basis each week. We have had some games cancelled and that hurts the momentum you are trying to build.”

The Lady Cougars (1-2 overall) has multiple games scheduled against GHSA opponents this season to help prepare the team for the playoffs.

Piedmont will travel to Eastside High School in Covington for a 6 p.m. contest on Thursday.