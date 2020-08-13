PREP BASKETBALL: Peachtree Academy's Jared Gaines signs with Young Harris

COVINGTON, Ga. — Former Peachtree Academy basketball standout Jared Gaines recently furthered his academic and athletic career by signing a National Letter of intent to play basketball at Young Harris College.

Gaines' signing took place during a ceremony held in the Peachtree Academy gym with his family and close friends, as well as current and past coaches. He's the program's third basketball player in the last two years to sign a college letter of intent. Gaines joins Walker Payton and Chaz Gothard, who signed to play baseball at Berry College and Dort College, respectively.

Peachtree Academy stated in a press release that it is, "extremely proud of Jared, as fine a young man that has ever walked the halls of Peachtree Academy. Jared is a fine student athlete that adds to his impressive court skills."

A combo guard, Gaines shot 40% from the field, including 30% from 3-point range during his senior year. He averaged 13 points per game and twice had games of 25 points or more. He collected 72 assists and 53 steals on the year, showing the willingness to defend the basket and proving his value as an all-around team player.

Gaines earned All-Region and All-State honors while at Peachtree Academy.

“He and his family will be missed greatly and we do look forward to watching Jared’s success at the college level," athletic director Ken VanNess said. “He is a young man that will be missed greatly in the hallways and classrooms of our school. We are proud of this young man."