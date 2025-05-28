Wright signs NLI to continue track career at Clayton State

Newton’s Christpher Wright signed to Clayton State after what was his senior season on the track for the Rams.

Wright signed alongside his family and shared how it felt when it was official.

“It was a lot of thrill and excitement, still a little bit of nervousness up there,” Wright said. “Just because you never know what the next chapter has. I am thankful for God.”

Wright signed to Clayton State in Morrow, and the location played a part in the decision for the senior.

“Personally, I still wanted to do the sport but also stay close to home,” Wright said. “Those were the main reasons.”

When he looked back on his time as a Ram, Wright noted the boys 4x200 relay at the Region 4-AAAAAA as one of his favorite moments competing for Newton.

Now a Laker, Wright shared how the Newton track program has helped prepare him and the other athletes for the next level.

“Overall, through the practices and the meets, overall they did their best to make sure we are prepared,” Wright said.