Tony Clark pens NLI to Central Georgia Technical College

Newton’s Tony Clark signed his national letter of intent to play college football at Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) on Feb. 7.

The signing was part of the Rams’ National Signing Day ceremony.

After the event, the senior linebacker spoke about his feelings on the day.

“When I signed it was an amazing feeling,” Clark said. “It felt like I was taking the next big step in life.”

Being able to feel at home at his new destination was a key factor in Clark’s decision.

“When looking at colleges, I value what they can offer and the comfort [level],” Clark said. “[Asking myself], ‘Can I feel like home here?’”

In the end, Central Georgia was the place where Clark felt he can go to take his game to the next level.

“CGTC felt like home and I feel like I can develop and become a better player there,” Clark said.

He will not be going alone. Newton teammate Jehden Robinson also signed to play college football for the Titans.

Reminiscing on his time with the Newton football program, Clark spoke about the Rams’ practices and battles during the week as his favorite times with the team. However, Clark singled out Newton’s game against Westlake in his junior year as his favorite game of his career.

In the contest, Clark came away with an interception.

“When I look back at my time at my favorite moment here, [It] was practice and all the dog days and competition made me who I am today,” Clark said. “But if I had to pick a game to call my favorite, I would probably pick the Westlake game of my junior year.”