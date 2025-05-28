Tolbert reflects on signing to Cincinnati track and field

In early February, Newton senior Amerie Tolbert signed her letter of intent to continue her track career at the University of Cincinnati.

During a signing ceremony for many of her track athletes, Tolbert spoke to The Covington News about the emotions she had when she signed.

“I was very happy,” Tolbert said. “Track and field was not [always] my plan, my whole childhood it was not like I was running long. I started running freshman year, so it was very surprising. I had the dream of going D1 since freshman year. So for me to actually achieve it in two years, it was definitely a blessing.”

Although her track career started in high school, Tolbert had many options on the table when she began to look at colleges.

Ultimately, the impression left by the Bearcats’ program led Tolbert to sign the dotted line.

“Cincinnati definitely felt like home,” Tolbert said. “I went to Georgia Tech and then Cincinnati. I had three more visits set up but I decided to just cut it off and go with Cinicaanit just because of how it felt like home.They want me there, not just for my talents but me as a person. It was a great experience.”

Tolbert suffered an injury that caused her to miss the outdoor track season during her senior year. Nevertheless, the senior spoke about how Newton’s coaching staff has helped prepare her for the next level.

“My coaches prepared us quite well,” Tolbert said. “With the trials and tribulations. I just came out of the cast, I was only able to compete indoors. I am going to be very prepared when I get there.”

As someone who is going to compete at the highest level of collegiate sports, Tolbert spoke about what she believes separates the great track athletes from the rest.

“Determination,” Tolbert said. “A lot of people think it’s easy to drop a second in track, but a second is a lot on track. Aslo, you have to do stuff outside of practice.”

In reflection of her time as a Ram, Tolbert shared a few of her favorite moments on the track.

“Last year at state,” Tolbert said. “I got third in the 400, and our 4x400 almost won state. We got second by a few milliseconds, I was on the last leg.”